Want To Support Black Owned Beauty Supply Stores? Start Here

Foxy NC staff
Here’s a list of 52 black-owned beauty suppl stores in the country, courtesy of OfficialBlackWallStreet.com.

Ace Beauty Supply

12805 Prairie Ave,

Hawthorne, California 90250

(310) 978-4452

Annie’s Beauty Supply

920 22nd St. S.

St. Petersburg, FL 33712

(727) 343-9582

Atlanta Beauty Depot

2388 Cobb Pkwy SE,

Smyrna, Georgia 30080

(770) 916-1990

Beaute’ Mark Beauty Supply

8906 Bellhaven Blvd,

Charlotte, North Carolina 28214

(980) 237-7625

Beauty Fab Lab

8126 Lem Turner Rd,

Jacksonville, Florida 32208

(904) 982-7812

Beauty For U

5145 Lake Ridge Pkwy Ste 115

Grand Prairie, Texas 75052

(972) 606-2669

Benton’s Beauty Supply

28 Bibb St,

Alexander City, Alabama 35010

(256) 329-3560

Big Apple Beauty Supply

5224 Milford Rd,

East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania 18302

(570) 588-7200

Black Girls Divine Beauty Supply And Salon

3904 Church Ave,

Brooklyn, New York 11203

(347) 365-7540

Black Star Beauty Supply

620 Mall Blvd, Ste E,

Dyersburg, Tennessee 38024

(731) 589-1993

To see the full list, click here.

(Photo Source: Thinkstock)

