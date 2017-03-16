Want To Support Black Owned Beauty Supply Stores? Start Here

Here’s a list of 52 black-owned beauty suppl stores in the country, courtesy of OfficialBlackWallStreet.com.
12805 Prairie Ave,
Hawthorne, California 90250
(310) 978-4452
920 22nd St. S.
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
(727) 343-9582
2388 Cobb Pkwy SE,
Smyrna, Georgia 30080
(770) 916-1990
8906 Bellhaven Blvd,
Charlotte, North Carolina 28214
(980) 237-7625
8126 Lem Turner Rd,
Jacksonville, Florida 32208
(904) 982-7812
5145 Lake Ridge Pkwy Ste 115
Grand Prairie, Texas 75052
(972) 606-2669
28 Bibb St,
Alexander City, Alabama 35010
(256) 329-3560
5224 Milford Rd,
East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania 18302
(570) 588-7200
Black Girls Divine Beauty Supply And Salon
3904 Church Ave,
Brooklyn, New York 11203
(347) 365-7540
620 Mall Blvd, Ste E,
Dyersburg, Tennessee 38024
(731) 589-1993
To see the full list, click here.
