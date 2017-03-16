In Case You Missed It, Here’s How The AKAs Of A&T Greeted The Founder Of Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of Facebook, spoke at North Carolina A&T earlier this week. Zuckerberg was the featured speaker for the Chancellor’s Town Hall this past Monday.
A statement from the university reads:
“The Chancellor’s Town Hall initiative was created to bring nationally distinguished guests to Greensboro for dialogue on matters of current and abiding importance to the campus community and the world beyond. It is part of the university’s commitment to creating an intellectual climate that encourages the creative exchange of ideas.”
The Facebook founder received a warm welcome from the AKAs once he hit the campus.
