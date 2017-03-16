In Case You Missed It, Here’s How The AKAs Of A&T Greeted The Founder Of Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of Facebook, spoke at North Carolina A&T earlier this week. Zuckerberg was the featured speaker for the Chancellor’s Town Hall this past Monday.

A statement from the university reads:

“The Chancellor’s Town Hall initiative was created to bring nationally distinguished guests to Greensboro for dialogue on matters of current and abiding importance to the campus community and the world beyond. It is part of the university’s commitment to creating an intellectual climate that encourages the creative exchange of ideas.”

The Facebook founder received a warm welcome from the AKAs once he hit the campus.

The AKAs welcoming Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg to North Carolina A&T. 💚🎀@alphaphi_1932 A post shared by Watch The Yard (@watchtheyard) on Mar 14, 2017 at 1:11pm PDT

Today I had the great opportunity of having open and transparent dialogue with Facebook Co Founder/CEO @zuck. He discussed how building communities will play a major role in uniting our nation. #AggiesDo #NCAT A post shared by Reginald EZ Ward (@reginaldeward) on Mar 13, 2017 at 1:51pm PDT

