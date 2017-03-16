Aspiring Teen Model Killed By Train During Photo Shoot On Tracks

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Aspiring Teen Model Killed By Train During Photo Shoot On Tracks

19-year-old Fredzania ‘Zanie’ Thompson, was struck by a train Friday during a photo shoot in Navosta, Texas

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Fredzania ‘Zanie’ Thompson, a 19-year-old aspiring model, was having photos taken of her between train two train tracks in Navasota, Texas, when an oncoming Union Pacific Train collided with her on Friday, The Eagle reports.

The model, who was pregnant with her first child, reportedly tried to escape but moved directly into another train’s path in the opposite direction.

Thompson died on the way to the hospital, the outlet reports.

Friday marked a life-long dream for Thompson who hoped the shoot would boost her blossoming modeling career.

Her mother, Hakamie Stevenson, described her daughter as a loving woman who helped take care of her five younger brothers and sisters.

“She was very helpful to her siblings,” Stevenson explained. “She was very outgoing, and made sure that everything was taken care of with them. She was a leader.”

Thompson was engaged to her partner Darnell Chatman, who told the outlet how excited he was when she revealed her pregnancy just two weeks prior.

“She said, ‘You’re going to be a dad again,’” he said. Chatman is the father of a seven-year-old son from a previous relationship.

“Zanie had the most beautiful smile,” Chatman said. “I believe she would want everyone to know what a kind and caring person she is.”

SOURCE: The Eagle

SEE ALSO:

Black Teenage Girl Commits Suicide On Facebook Live

Mom Sues College After Daughter Commits Suicide, Alleges School Mishandled Rape Accusation

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

8 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="http://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

Fredzania "Zanie" Thompson , model , pregnant , Train

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Guess Who’s Returning For Season Finale
 40 mins ago
Women's Empowerment - K Michelle
K. Michelle Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment 2017:…
 3 hours ago
27 Celebrity Instagrams You Missed This Week (3/11/-3/17)
 7 hours ago
8 Black Celebs Mixed With Irish
 10 hours ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Frankie Vargas’ Killer Got Captured By…
 11 hours ago
Evening Minute: Black Twitter Has Words For Man…
 12 hours ago
Instead Of Having A Birthday Party, This Chicago…
 14 hours ago
#LetThemDie: Twitter Snaps Off On Trump For Cutting…
 15 hours ago
Evening Minute: Nation Of Islam Confronts Asian Store…
 17 hours ago
GET THE LOOK: 3 Trendy Plus Size Outfits…
 18 hours ago
Watch Xscape Sing Together For The First Time…
 19 hours ago
Iyanla Vanzant Calls Keyshia Cole’s Sister Neffe A…
 19 hours ago
7 Black People Who Are Begging For A…
 20 hours ago
Aspiring Model Killed On Train Tracks During Photo Shoot
 23 hours ago
Photos