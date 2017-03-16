The Best Clapbacks After Trump Supporters Tried It With #BoycottHawaii

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

The Best Clapbacks After Trump Supporters Tried It With #BoycottHawaii

#Issafail.

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

After a Hawaiian federal judge issued a temporary block to President Trump‘s Muslim ban, Trump supporters got in their feelings and asked us all to do the unthinkable: refrain from visiting “The Aloha State.”

On Wednesday night Judge Derrick K. Watson swatted down the Trump administration’s revised ban, which removed special treatment for Christian refugees and dropped Iraq from the original list of restricted countries, in hopes of pre-empting a lawsuit.

This irritated Trump’s base and, like their previous unsuccessful anti-Starbucks and anti-Hamilton campaigns, branded angry tweets in opposition to the judge’s decision with #BoycottHawaii.

Social media users jumped on to the internet to point out their prior failed attempts, while also basking in the idea of the state receiving less tourists who support Trump.

Now that Maryland federal judge Theodore D. Chuang issued a second blow to Trump’s ban on Thursday, will Trump’s cheerleaders ask everyone to boycott Maryland too?

SOURCE: 

Trump’s Revised Travel Ban Is Again Struck Down

Snoop Dogg Barely Responds To Trump’s Twitter Call Out, But T.I. And Bow Wow Have Lots To Say

Twitter Can’t Stop Laughing At Trump’s Tweet About ‘Easy D’

24 photos Launch gallery

Twitter Can’t Stop Laughing At Trump’s Tweet About ‘Easy D’

Continue reading Twitter Can’t Stop Laughing At Trump’s Tweet About ‘Easy D’

Twitter Can’t Stop Laughing At Trump’s Tweet About ‘Easy D’

Americans can’t get enough of using President <a href="https://globalgrind.com/tag/donald-trump"><strong>Donald Trump</strong></a>‘s favorite form of communication – Twitter – against him. On Wednesday morning, Trump tweeted, “Big increase in traffic into our country from certain areas, while our people are far more vulnerable, as we wait for what should be EASY D!” Trump’s message was in defense of his Muslim Ban Executive Order, which has been put on hold by a federal judge. When the President tweeted “Easy D,” many users couldn’t resist trying to decipher what exactly he meant.

#BoycottHawaii , Donald Trump , Hawaii , Maryland , Muslim Ban

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Guess Who’s Returning For Season Finale
 40 mins ago
Women's Empowerment - K Michelle
K. Michelle Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment 2017:…
 3 hours ago
27 Celebrity Instagrams You Missed This Week (3/11/-3/17)
 7 hours ago
8 Black Celebs Mixed With Irish
 10 hours ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Frankie Vargas’ Killer Got Captured By…
 11 hours ago
Evening Minute: Black Twitter Has Words For Man…
 12 hours ago
Instead Of Having A Birthday Party, This Chicago…
 14 hours ago
#LetThemDie: Twitter Snaps Off On Trump For Cutting…
 15 hours ago
Evening Minute: Nation Of Islam Confronts Asian Store…
 17 hours ago
GET THE LOOK: 3 Trendy Plus Size Outfits…
 18 hours ago
Watch Xscape Sing Together For The First Time…
 19 hours ago
Iyanla Vanzant Calls Keyshia Cole’s Sister Neffe A…
 19 hours ago
7 Black People Who Are Begging For A…
 20 hours ago
Aspiring Model Killed On Train Tracks During Photo Shoot
 23 hours ago
Photos