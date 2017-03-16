Snoop Dogg Barely Responds To Trump’s Twitter Call Out, But T.I. And Bow Wow Have Lots To Say

NewsOne Staff

Snoop Dogg became the latest celebrity to be placed in the cross-hairs of our Twitter-happy president on Wednesday, but the Long Beach bred rapper for once doesn’t have too much to say about it.

Right before commenting on the release of his 2005 tax returns, President Trump tweeted that Snoop’s career was failing and low-key threatened him with jail, writing: “Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!”

Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

Trump wrote the Tweet in response to a video by Snoop, “Lavender,” which depicted the rapper shooting a clown who favors the president going by the name of “Ronald Klump.” The video also depicts police brutality, and was inspired, at least in part by the killing of Philando Castile, according to the director.

Snoop posted a video response to the president that same day, saying, “Now ya’ll want to ask me questions and interview me but guess what, I’ve got nothing to say mate,” and left it at that.

Rappers T.I. and Bow Wow, however, had more pointed (and raw) responses to the president.

T.I. went in on a Twitter post, calling the President every name but a child of God and Bow Wow said something about pimping out the First Lady (since taken down). So there’s that.

