Watch Xscape Sing Together For The First Time In 18 Years

Thought we'd give it a try since It's been over 18yrs when we sang together. Ok @iamlatocha @kandi we still got it girlz. Without rehearsal. @majorgirl was on the plane. I can only imagine how great we would sound with Tiny's top note. Rehearsal is about to be on fire!! Our vocals are so powerful the Iphone Mic can't handle it. Xscape is back!!! We Coming!! All praise belong to God!!!! #Xscape #uncut #raw #realtalent #unstoppable

A post shared by Tamika Scott (@therealtamikascott) on Mar 15, 2017 at 5:17am PDT