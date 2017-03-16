Entertainment News
Watch Xscape Sing Together For The First Time In 18 Years

Foxy NC staff
Xscape In Chicago

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty


After announcing their reunion, the ladies of Xscape decided to put their pipes to the test and see if they still got it. And girl, they do!

Latocha, Kandi and Tameka Scott blended their voices for the first time in 18 years.

Xscape

