Watch Xscape Sing Together For The First Time In 18 Years

After announcing their reunion, the ladies of Xscape decided to put their pipes to the test and see if they still got it. And girl, they do!
Thought we'd give it a try since It's been over 18yrs when we sang together. Ok @iamlatocha @kandi we still got it girlz. Without rehearsal. @majorgirl was on the plane. I can only imagine how great we would sound with Tiny's top note. Rehearsal is about to be on fire!! Our vocals are so powerful the Iphone Mic can't handle it. Xscape is back!!! We Coming!! All praise belong to God!!!! #Xscape #uncut #raw #realtalent #unstoppable
Latocha, Kandi and Tameka Scott blended their voices for the first time in 18 years.
