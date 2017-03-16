Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Iyanla Vanzant Calls Keyshia Cole’s Sister Neffe A ‘Guttersnipe’ On Explosive Season Teaser

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Kontrol Magazine Presents The Candyshop Fashion Show

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


It’s about to get realer than it’s even been on Iyanla: Fix My Life. The spiritual healer is out for blood in the recently released trailer for the upcoming season.

Iyanla gives Keyshia Cole’s sister Neffeteria “Neffe” Pugh a fierce tongue lashing that will go down in reality TV history a one of the juiciest reads ever.

“Neffe is a nasty, vile, guttersnipe right up out the hood,” Iyanla snaps. Well damn.

Neffe and her husband Soullow joined to the cast to work on their marriage. According to reports, Neffe and Soullow are living in a hotel and on the brink of divorce.

“Your husband doesn’t want to live, his heart attacked him.”

This is about to be so good.

RELATED STORIES:

Iyanla Vanzant Destroys The ‘Angry Black Woman’ Stereotype In This Thought-Provoking Interview

Iyanla Vanzant Says Oppression Only Has Power Over You If You Let It; Black Twitter Snaps Off

 

Iyanla Vanzant , Keyshia Cole , Neffe

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Iyanla Vanzant Calls Keyshia Cole’s Sister Neffe A ‘Guttersnipe’ On Explosive Season Teaser

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Guess Who’s Returning For Season Finale
 38 mins ago
Women's Empowerment - K Michelle
K. Michelle Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment 2017:…
 3 hours ago
27 Celebrity Instagrams You Missed This Week (3/11/-3/17)
 7 hours ago
8 Black Celebs Mixed With Irish
 10 hours ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Frankie Vargas’ Killer Got Captured By…
 11 hours ago
Evening Minute: Black Twitter Has Words For Man…
 12 hours ago
Instead Of Having A Birthday Party, This Chicago…
 14 hours ago
#LetThemDie: Twitter Snaps Off On Trump For Cutting…
 15 hours ago
Evening Minute: Nation Of Islam Confronts Asian Store…
 17 hours ago
GET THE LOOK: 3 Trendy Plus Size Outfits…
 18 hours ago
Watch Xscape Sing Together For The First Time…
 19 hours ago
Iyanla Vanzant Calls Keyshia Cole’s Sister Neffe A…
 19 hours ago
7 Black People Who Are Begging For A…
 20 hours ago
Aspiring Model Killed On Train Tracks During Photo Shoot
 23 hours ago
Photos