Iyanla Vanzant Calls Keyshia Cole’s Sister Neffe A ‘Guttersnipe’ On Explosive Season Teaser

It’s about to get realer than it’s even been on Iyanla: Fix My Life. The spiritual healer is out for blood in the recently released trailer for the upcoming season.
Iyanla gives Keyshia Cole’s sister Neffeteria “Neffe” Pugh a fierce tongue lashing that will go down in reality TV history a one of the juiciest reads ever.
“Neffe is a nasty, vile, guttersnipe right up out the hood,” Iyanla snaps. Well damn.
Neffe and her husband Soullow joined to the cast to work on their marriage. According to reports, Neffe and Soullow are living in a hotel and on the brink of divorce.
“Your husband doesn’t want to live, his heart attacked him.”
This is about to be so good.
