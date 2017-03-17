Massive Fire Destroys Apartment Building Under Construction In Raleigh

A huge fire in downtown Raleigh late last night is still smoldering this morning. Firefighters are still on the scene keeping hot spots under control. The Metropolitan apartment building was under construction at the time, located near the corner of Harrington and Jones Street caught fire around 10pm.
One firefighter was injured by falling glass their injury was non-life threatening. However, the fire displaced hundreds of people from their homes. No one was living in the building, but there was damage to five neighboring buildings, and around 10 surrounding buildings suffered fire exposure from the massive blaze.
courtesy abc11
