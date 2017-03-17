Guess Who’s Returning For Season Finale

A familiar face is heading back to Criminal Minds!

Shemar Moore is heading back to Criminal Minds to guest star in the season 12 finale. He returns as Derek Morgan for the episode, in which “Morgan brings the BAU a lead in the case against serial killer and escaped convict Mr. Scratch, who has wreaked havoc on the team all season.” Moore is also working on another CBS series, the pilot for a “S.W.A.T.” reboot, in which he is attached to star and serve as a producer

The finale airs Wednesday, May 10 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

Shemar Moore heading back to #CriminalMinds for season 12 finale https://t.co/rlM0p95VoS pic.twitter.com/TC2Og5a7N6 — People Magazine (@people) March 16, 2017

