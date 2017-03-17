Areas To Avoid In Downtown Raleigh After Thursday’s 5-Alarm Fire And Helpline For Displaced Residents

The Metropolitan apartment complex was still under construction when it erupted in flames shortly before 10 p.m. last night Officials are advising people to avoid downtown Raleigh.
Road closings in the area include:
–N. Harrington and West streets are closed between W. North Street and W. Edenton Street
–Lane and Jones streets are closed between Glenwood Avenue and Dawson Street
–West Street from Edenton Street to North Street
