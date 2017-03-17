Areas To Avoid In Downtown Raleigh After Thursday’s 5-Alarm Fire And Helpline For Displaced Residents

The Metropolitan apartment complex was still under construction when it erupted in flames shortly before 10 p.m. last night Officials are advising people to avoid downtown Raleigh.

Read More: Massive Fire Destroys Apartment Building Under Construction In Raleigh

Road closings in the area include:

–N. Harrington and West streets are closed between W. North Street and W. Edenton Street

–Lane and Jones streets are closed between Glenwood Avenue and Dawson Street

–West Street from Edenton Street to North Street

AVOID THIS AREA >> Detours, delays in downtown Raleigh #RaleighFire pic.twitter.com/mfeA1PFUWM — WRAL NEWS in NC (@WRAL) March 17, 2017

Found my photo from this past week of the Metropolitan; the under-construction building burning in #DowntownRaleigh #raleigh #raleighfire pic.twitter.com/5TEkslVyhh — James Willamor (@JamesWillamor) March 17, 2017

