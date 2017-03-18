Entertainment News
RHOA Reunion Bombshell: Todd Tucker Claims Porsha Secretly Smashed Apollo Before He Went To The Clink

Foxy NC staff
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen - Season 14

Source: Bravo / Getty


The ladies of RHOA sat down for a 12-hour reunion shoot on Thursday, and info is already leaking about some of the bombshells that are getting dropped when the ladies finally face each other and all of the drama they had this season on the couch with Andy. And one byte we’re hearing is a stunner FOR REAL.According to All About the Tea sources from the set reveal that a MAJOR bomb was dropped on the show. Some “tea,” as the ladies like to say, that might prove Kandi’s claims that Porsha is a freak.

Word is…Kandi’s husband, Todd Tucker dropped the news that before there was “frick and frack,” Porsha was scheming on Phaedra’s felon bae Apollo Nida. So much so, in fact, that she bust it open for a felon before he turned himself in for his 7-year bid. And as you know…Todd and Apollo are pretty close comrades…so he would likely know.

Hmmm, so THAT’s what he was doing for that extra day when he was MIA before reporting to prison?

OF COURSE, this is ALL speculation at this point. Nothing will be completely confirmed until the reunion hits the airwaves in a few weeks.


