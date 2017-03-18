TheSunkenPlace: Steve Harvey Insists That Black People Should Respect Donald Trump

It’s clear that Steve Harvey didn’t learn his lesson the first time when it comes to Donald Trump, because he’s now insisting that Blacks folks should put some “respeck” on the president’s name.

During a recent segment on his radio show, Harvey stressed that while Snoop Dogg has every right to express himself as an artist, he has a serious problem with the rapper’s recent parody video assassinating a fake Trump.

“I’m certain that Snoop doesn’t pose a real threat at all, but where we have to be smart about this young brothers and the people who are the truth tellers…where we have to be smart about is the way that they will bend it and twist it. And here’s the problem if we run into the route of if something happens then do you get brought in as the copycat version the reason that spurred action? ‘Cuz there’s some idiot that’s sitting at his house that’s willing to carry this out….And you don’t want to be tied to that.”

Huh?

He then added:

“The problem with all this [criticism of Trump] is, is that there is an office in this country called the ‘president,’ and you have to respect the office,” Harvey said. “You really do. Whether you want to or not. You have to respect the office. They got laws.”

In addition, Harvey had words for, who recently sent a Tweet about pimping out Trump’s wife, Melania:

“Just be smart, let me tell ya man, leave the first lady out of this. Y’all going down another path with these cats now. You start messing with they wives… I’ll tell y’all you going down another path.”

Listen to it for yourself:

Funny how Harvey doesn’t make any mention of how difficult Trump makes it to actually respect him.

Trump is the same man, who without an ounce of proof, tweeted that former President Obama illegally wiretapped his phones during the campaign. The same man who treated a Black reporter like she was “the help” by asking her to schedule a meeting between his people and the Congressional Black Caucus. And still the same man whose Muslim ban coincidently doesn’t include any of the Muslim countries that his businesses are linked to.

And then there was that time when he thought that Frederick Douglass was still alive.

But let’s not forget the incompetent folks in #45’s administration who call African slaves immigrants; reference HBCUs as “pioneers” of school choice; swear that programs such as Meals on Wheels don’t really work; and say with a straight face that Obama could have spied on Trump through a microwave. Or the white supremacists he’s surrounding himself with and how their dangerous beliefs and policies are going to negatively impact people of color in this country.

But yes, let’s keep telling Black people to play nice with a president who says we all “live in hell.”

I stopped listening to Steve Harvey when he told me I gotta wait 90 days before I get some dick pic.twitter.com/jVkuueJnCR — Roxxy Haze (@iamroxxyhaze) March 18, 2017

Steve Harvey says "black people need to start respecting trump." Me: pic.twitter.com/nfULa3H21H — ♕☾ (@Mvriaan) March 18, 2017

Bernie Mac told the truth about Steve Harvey. Y'all weren't listening. — ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) March 18, 2017

@TheRoot *steve harvey in his slave voice* "Ya'll have to start respecting tRump"

Me: pic.twitter.com/F0BjHdqPL6 — シャロン Ishimaru Kaito (@TrgdyAnn) March 17, 2017

Steve Harvey: we gotta respect the presi…. pic.twitter.com/v1cEqF1vCU — Mama Bear (@GaPeach_est1083) March 17, 2017

@boldandworthy @TheRoot

Steve Harvey over Trump's Lack of Respect from the Black Community

Boy Bye pic.twitter.com/okptH0Abxl — 🔆The Poisoned ✒🔆 (@sagetastik) March 17, 2017

Steve Harvey: We should respect Donald Trump! Me: STICK TO FAMILY FEUD!! pic.twitter.com/VbzxjVcWTA — Mr. O'Riley (@TheBlacktalian1) March 18, 2017

At the end of the day, I am clear: I will show Trump the same amount of respect that the Republicans showed Obama when he was in office.

Steve Harvey Wants You To Know He Was Hurt By Trump Backlash; Lashes Out At Black Twitter

How Sway? White House Believes Feeding Hungry Kids After School Is A Waste Of Money

#LetThemDie: Twitter Snaps Off On Trump For Cutting Money For Meals On Wheels

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: