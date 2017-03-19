Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Stream This Now! Drake Drops New Album ‘More Life’ And Twitter Is Shook

You can stream it on Spotify, Tidal, and Google Play Music and purchase it on iTunes now!

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

2016 American Music Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Kevin Mazur/AMA2016 / Getty


Drizzy went and pulled a Beyonce—he dropped a new album to folks’ surprise.

While the More Life had been delayed for months, this is the first project from Drake since 2015 that won’t be locked down to Apple Music for some period of time, Pitchfork reported. You can stream the 22-song album on Spotify Tidal, and Google Play Music and purchase it on iTunes now!

The Toronto-native is joined by the likes of Kanye West, Sampha, 2 Chainz, Young Thug, PARTYNEXTDOOR and Giggs to name a few. And of course, Black Twitter is losing their damn mind:

https://twitter.com/G4SHI/status/843262121966272512

BEAUTIES what do you think? Is this Drake’s best album yet?

RELATED NEWS:

Meek Mill Takes Another L: Nicki Minaj Reunites With Drake

#Dralo: J. Lo And Drake Kiss And Set The Internet On Fire

 

drake , Spotify

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Stream This Now! Drake Drops New Album ‘More Life’ And Twitter Is Shook

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2017 Canadian Screen Awards
Dave Chappelle Drops Knowledge During Interview With Gayle King
 2 hours ago
Celebrities Attend The 66th NBA All-Star Game
Beyonce Is Still Showing Off Her Pregnancy Style…
 3 hours ago
Women's Empowerment - K Michelle
K. Michelle Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment 2017:…
 4 hours ago
2012 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival - Day 3
Fox News Contributor Says Secret Service Should Kill…
 5 hours ago
The Roots Brought Out Brandy For A Special…
 1 day ago
Another Film Inspired By President Barack Obama Is…
 1 day ago
Boris Kodjoe Shares Special Moment With His Daughter
 1 day ago
See The ‘Black-ish’ Crew Throw Yara Shahidi A…
 1 day ago
Easter Has Come Early: Beyoncé And Blue Ivy…
 1 day ago
Stream This Now! Drake Drops New Album ‘More…
 2 days ago
#TheSunkenPlace: Steve Harvey Insists That Black People Should…
 2 days ago
RHOA Reunion Bombshell: Todd Tucker Claims Porsha Secretly…
 2 days ago
5 Reasons Disney’s ‘Beauty & The Beast’ Remake…
 2 days ago
HelloBeautiful Hosts ‘Beauty & The Beast’ Screening In NYC
 2 days ago
Photos