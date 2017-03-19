Stream This Now! Drake Drops New Album ‘More Life’ And Twitter Is Shook

Drizzy went and pulled a Beyonce—he dropped a new album to folks’ surprise.
While the More Life had been delayed for months, this is the first project from Drake since 2015 that won’t be locked down to Apple Music for some period of time, Pitchfork reported. You can stream the 22-song album on Spotify Tidal, and Google Play Music and purchase it on iTunes now!
The Toronto-native is joined by the likes of Kanye West, Sampha, 2 Chainz, Young Thug, PARTYNEXTDOOR and Giggs to name a few. And of course, Black Twitter is losing their damn mind:
https://twitter.com/G4SHI/status/843262121966272512
BEAUTIES what do you think? Is this Drake’s best album yet?
