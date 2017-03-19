Local
Residents Assess Damaged Apartments After Downtown Raleigh Fire

Jodi Berry
It’s being called the largest fire in Raleigh’s city history since the 1920’s. The 5-alarm fire Thursday night at the Metropolitan apartment complex construction site was battled by more than 100 firefighters. The site was once the location of the Raleigh Trailways bus station.

Residents who were temporarily displaced from the massive fire will have a chance to retrieve their belongings Sunday (Today).
If you live in the Link Apartments or the Residences at Quorum Center report to the Raleigh Municipal Building at 222 W. Hargett Street at 8 a.m. Sunday to take a bus to the apartments. The shuttles will run until 1 p.m.

However, if you need to get into the building after 1 p.m. call the City of Raleigh’s Non-Emergency Call Center at (919) 996-2999 to make arrangements. Residents are encouraged to not drive directly to the damaged buildings but to park at the Municipal Building and use the bus shuttle.

