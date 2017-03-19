Local
Who Will Go To The Next Level Of The Big Dance: Carolina or Duke

Jodi Berry
UNC mens basketball will face Arkansas, Sunday in Greenville, SC at 6:10 PM ET, hoping for a trip to its 35th NCAA Sweet 16.

While Duke plays South Carolina in South Carolina at 8:40pm.

Which team will make it to the Sweet 16?

