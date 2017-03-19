Entertainment News
Easter Has Come Early: Beyoncé And Blue Ivy Share Cute Snapchat Photos

Even though Easter is weeks away, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy are already in the holiday spirit.

Even though Easter is weeks away, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy are already in the holiday spirit. The mommy-daughter pair had some fun with Easter bunny Snapchat filters wearing pastel colors, that were shared to the Beylite Instagram account.

The photos appear to be from last weekend, when Beyoncé, Blue and Mama Tina went to an Alvin Ailey show in Los Angeles. The ladies went with Tina’s little mentees to see classic Ailey performances like “Revelations”.

But the larger question, that has fans in a frenzy, is what the name of Beyoncé’s Snapchat account is. Jokingly, a photo on Beylite, shows the same poster photo with the words “You will never find my Snapchat”.

Per usual, Queen Bey is keeping us in suspense.

INSTADAILY: Beyonce & Blue Ivy Wore Matching Green Dresses To The ‘Beauty & Beast’ Premiere

Beyonce, Jay Z & Blue Ivy’s Family Night Out At The All-Star Game

Beyoncé and Mother, Tina Lawson Surprise Alvin Ailey Dancers

Photos