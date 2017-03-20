Fox News Contributor Says Secret Service Should Kill Snoop & Bow-Wow

Well, this is a bit much.
Last week, everyone was talking about the Snoop video where he shot a Donald Trump look-alike.
After Trump responded via Twitter, Bow Wow jumped in with his own comments.
Read More: Bow Wow Jumps Into The Snoop VS Trump Feud, He Says They Would “Pimp” Melania
Fox News discussed the exchanges and one host stated that the Secret Service should kill Snoop and Bow Wow.
