Well, this is a bit much.

Last week, everyone was talking about the Snoop video where he shot a Donald Trump look-alike.

The rap world has a new beef: Snoop Dogg and President Trump pic.twitter.com/B265gYGiVg — AJ+ (@ajplus) March 17, 2017

After Trump responded via Twitter, Bow Wow jumped in with his own comments.

Read More: Bow Wow Jumps Into The Snoop VS Trump Feud, He Says They Would “Pimp” Melania

Where are all the feminists for Bow Wow threatening to force Melania into sexual slavery? #BowWow pic.twitter.com/yjIT820ors — Isabella Souliere (@IsabellSouliere) March 15, 2017

Fox News discussed the exchanges and one host stated that the Secret Service should kill Snoop and Bow Wow.

Our Favorite Celebrity Pisces 19 photos Launch gallery Our Favorite Celebrity Pisces 1. Chilli Source:PR Photos 1 of 19 2. Common Source:PR Photos 2 of 19 3. Tasha Smith 3 of 19 4. Smokey Robinson 4 of 19 5. Queen Latifah Source:PR Photos 5 of 19 6. Robin Thicke Source:Rance Elgin 6 of 19 7. Rihanna Source:Instagram 7 of 19 8. Will.i.am Source:PR Photos 8 of 19 9. Tamar Braxton Source:Rance Elgin 9 of 19 10. Charles Barkley 10 of 19 11. Shaquille O’ Neal 11 of 19 12. Seal 12 of 19 13. Erykah Badu 13 of 19 14. Blake Griffin 14 of 19 15. Rashida Jones 15 of 19 16. Brandon T. Jackson 16 of 19 17. Bobbi Kristina Brown 17 of 19 18. Sidney Poitier 18 of 19 19. Jasmine Guy Source:Twitter 19 of 19 Skip ad Continue reading Fox News Contributor Says Secret Service Should Kill Snoop & Bow-Wow Our Favorite Celebrity Pisces

Follow Karen Clark on Social Media

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark