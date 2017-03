The Director of the FBI has confirmed that there is no evidence that Donald Trump was wiretapped by President Obama.

FBI Dir. Comey: Neither FBI nor Justice Dept. have "no information that supports" Pres. Trump's wiretap claims https://t.co/7mcyH72YNW pic.twitter.com/Jxwzq4RlgG — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 20, 2017

The internet reponse was immediate.

President Obama right now pic.twitter.com/kGymrdcQnH — Yashar (@yashar) March 20, 2017

Live picture of President Obama and Secretary Clinton watching today's hearings. pic.twitter.com/mv0g1oO8FA — andy lassner (@andylassner) March 20, 2017

