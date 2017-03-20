Entertainment News
Beyonce Is Still Showing Off Her Pregnancy Style & Taunting Folks With Her Secret Snapchat

Karen Clark
Celebrities Attend The 66th NBA All-Star Game

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Over the weekend, Beyonce released more photos of her pregnancy style. She also posted photos utilizing Snapchat filters which promptly sent fans into a frenzy as they try to figure out her secret Snapchat name.

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

 

Photos