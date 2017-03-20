Beyonce Is Still Showing Off Her Pregnancy Style & Taunting Folks With Her Secret Snapchat

Over the weekend, Beyonce released more photos of her pregnancy style. She also posted photos utilizing Snapchat filters which promptly sent fans into a frenzy as they try to figure out her secret Snapchat name.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 18, 2017 at 5:14pm PDT

Beyoncé is basically flaunting the fact that she has a snapchat she won't share with us pic.twitter.com/avCkuBLIax — ɔiᴎoɔi (@thottybey) March 19, 2017

Me at Snapchat headquarters asking them for Beyoncé Snapchat name pic.twitter.com/YxbZDOSCnR — THATKAPFAN (@maxinecota5) March 19, 2017

Beyoncé won't give us her snapchat name and is basically taunting us pic.twitter.com/jnHDv7NEvD — Nerd Bae📚🤓 (@THEROYALKOURT) March 20, 2017

Yall find out everything else…yall need to stop playing and find Beyoncé's Snapchat name. pic.twitter.com/JyERTEmNoG — Big Lexi (@soLEXsaid) March 19, 2017

