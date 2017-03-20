Dave Chappelle Drops Knowledge During Interview With Gayle King

It’s been 12 years since Dave Chappelle walked away from The Chappelle Show. Now he’s back with a Netflix special that debuts tomorrow.

This morning, he chatted with Gayle King about his break from the spotlight.

WATCH NOW: Dave Chappelle talks to @CBSThisMorning's @GayleKing on leaving his show, his comeback & price of fame https://t.co/7OWIVvYHkH pic.twitter.com/7y0tyNAvVw — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 20, 2017

