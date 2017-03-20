Entertainment News
Dave Chappelle Drops Knowledge During Interview With Gayle King

Karen Clark
2017 Canadian Screen Awards

Source: George Pimentel / Getty

It’s been 12 years since Dave Chappelle walked away from The Chappelle Show. Now he’s back with a Netflix special that debuts tomorrow.

This morning, he chatted with Gayle King about his break from the spotlight.

 

 

