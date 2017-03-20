Internet Freaking Out Over The Size Of This Chicken

What’s your first reaction when you see video of this GIANT Chicken? The fictitious cartoon character Fog Horn Leg Horn don’t have anything on this barnyard bird. The average chicken weighs anywhere between 1.5 to as much as eight pounds. This monster called a Brahma chicken, where females can weigh as much as 14 pounds, while the males can weigh up to 18 pounds.

A few on social media say that the Brahma chicken was a “man in a suit” and others asked if the video was an optical illusion. My humble estimation, did you really think the Trump administration could cut funding to PBS without Big Bird’s family coming after us?

Am I the only person wondering why this chicken is so damn big 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/ZIWmEL2h2w — LifesBook_Ceo (@LifesBook_Ceo) March 19, 2017

