Comey: ‘No Information’ To Support Wiretapping Claims, Confirms FBI Investigation of Trump-Russia Ties

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Comey: ‘No Information’ To Support Wiretapping Claims, Confirms FBI Investigation of Trump-Russia Ties

The FBI Director made the statements during Monday's hearing with the House Intelligence Committee.

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

During Monday’s congressional hearing, FBI Director James Comey confirmed Monday that there was no basis to Trump’s claims of being wiretapped by the Obama administration, CNN reports.

“I have no information that supports those tweets,” Comey said in reference to four tweets President Trump fired off on March 4, alleging the former administration wiretapped his New York Office.

Comey also confirmed his agency is conducting an investigation into Trump’s ties into Russia and whether any crimes were commited regarding last year’s election, the outlet writes.

“That includes investigating the nature of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government and whether there was any coordination between the campaign and Russia’s efforts,” Comey said during the hearing.

SOURCE: CNN

Comey Expected To Refute Trump’s Wiretapping Claims At First Congressional Hearing

FBI Director James Comey is heading to Capitol Hill Monday morning to openly refute President Donald Trump‘s claims that the Obama administration wiretapped Trump’s New York office ahead of last November’s election, USA Today reports.

Comey, along with National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers, will testify in front of the House Intelligence Committee beginning at 10 a.m. EST, offering the strongest rebuke of Trump’s claims, first fired off in a series of tweets on March 4.

According to the The New York Times, Comey met with a handful of Democratic and Republican lawmakers in classified meetings to report there was no basis for Trump’s allegations.

Former senior officials in the Obama administration and sitting congressional Democrats have publicly denied Trump’s accusations, along with several GOP leaders.

The White House however has categorically defended Trump, who up until the past week continued to assert the unfounded claims.

During Friday’s meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Trump again lit fire under the accusations by telling Merkel, “As far as wiretapping, I guess by this past (Obama) administration, at least we have something in common, perhaps,” alluding to uncovered reports that intelligence agencies during Obama’s presidency surveyed the German leader’s private communications.

Members of the committee are also expected to press Comey and Rogers for any evidence of Russia’s interference in last year’s election, along with seeking out any connection between Trump’s associates and possible contact with Russian government officials.

Trump continued to argue that the investigation of his ties to Russia was staged to undermine his presidency.

On Monday, ahead of Comey’s congressional appearance, he tweeted the following:

SOURCE: USA Today, The New York Times

SEE ALSO:

Obama Reportedly ‘Exasperated’ By Trump’s Wiretapping Claims

Fake News? Trump Calls For FBI Probe Of Obama Wiretapping Claims

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

54 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Barack Obama , Donald Trump , FBI Director James Comey , House Intelligence Committee , Wiretapping

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - K Michelle
K. Michelle Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment 2017:…
 18 mins ago
Loni Love Opens Up About Suffering A Heartbreaking Miscarriage
 10 hours ago
D.L. Hughley Wants to Know Why The FBI…
 11 hours ago
Somaya Reece & Lady Luck Get Engaged
 15 hours ago
Kim Kardashian’s Terrifying Account Of The Parisian Robbery
 19 hours ago
2017 Canadian Screen Awards
Dave Chappelle Drops Knowledge During Interview With Gayle King
 20 hours ago
Tyson Beckford Reignites Beef With Chris Brown, Claims…
 21 hours ago
Celebrities Attend The 66th NBA All-Star Game
Beyonce Is Still Showing Off Her Pregnancy Style…
 21 hours ago
2012 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival - Day 3
Fox News Contributor Says Secret Service Should Kill…
 22 hours ago
The Roots Brought Out Brandy For A Special…
 2 days ago
Another Film Inspired By President Barack Obama Is…
 2 days ago
Boris Kodjoe Shares Special Moment With His Daughter
 2 days ago
See The ‘Black-ish’ Crew Throw Yara Shahidi A…
 2 days ago
Easter Has Come Early: Beyoncé And Blue Ivy…
 2 days ago
Photos