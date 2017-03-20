Comey: ‘No Information’ To Support Wiretapping Claims, Confirms FBI Investigation of Trump-Russia Ties

NewsOne Staff

During Monday’s congressional hearing, FBI Director James Comey confirmed Monday that there was no basis to Trump’s claims of being wiretapped by the Obama administration, CNN reports.

“I have no information that supports those tweets,” Comey said in reference to four tweets President Trump fired off on March 4, alleging the former administration wiretapped his New York Office.

JUST IN: FBI Director James Comey: The FBI is investigating "alleged links" between the Trump campaign and Russia https://t.co/9RXwkb3DtB pic.twitter.com/iqBlrcvWZS — CNN (@CNN) March 20, 2017

Comey also confirmed his agency is conducting an investigation into Trump’s ties into Russia and whether any crimes were commited regarding last year’s election, the outlet writes.

“That includes investigating the nature of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government and whether there was any coordination between the campaign and Russia’s efforts,” Comey said during the hearing.

SOURCE: CNN

FBI Director James Comey is heading to Capitol Hill Monday morning to openly refute President Donald Trump‘s claims that the Obama administration wiretapped Trump’s New York office ahead of last November’s election, USA Today reports.

Comey, along with National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers, will testify in front of the House Intelligence Committee beginning at 10 a.m. EST, offering the strongest rebuke of Trump’s claims, first fired off in a series of tweets on March 4.

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Is it legal for a sitting President to be "wire tapping" a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

I'd bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

According to the The New York Times, Comey met with a handful of Democratic and Republican lawmakers in classified meetings to report there was no basis for Trump’s allegations.

Former senior officials in the Obama administration and sitting congressional Democrats have publicly denied Trump’s accusations, along with several GOP leaders.

The White House however has categorically defended Trump, who up until the past week continued to assert the unfounded claims.

During Friday’s meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Trump again lit fire under the accusations by telling Merkel, “As far as wiretapping, I guess by this past (Obama) administration, at least we have something in common, perhaps,” alluding to uncovered reports that intelligence agencies during Obama’s presidency surveyed the German leader’s private communications.

Members of the committee are also expected to press Comey and Rogers for any evidence of Russia’s interference in last year’s election, along with seeking out any connection between Trump’s associates and possible contact with Russian government officials.

Trump continued to argue that the investigation of his ties to Russia was staged to undermine his presidency.

On Monday, ahead of Comey’s congressional appearance, he tweeted the following:

James Clapper and others stated that there is no evidence Potus colluded with Russia. This story is FAKE NEWS and everyone knows it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017

The Democrats made up and pushed the Russian story as an excuse for running a terrible campaign. Big advantage in Electoral College & lost! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017

The real story that Congress, the FBI and all others should be looking into is the leaking of Classified information. Must find leaker now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017

SOURCE: USA Today, The New York Times

SEE ALSO:

Obama Reportedly ‘Exasperated’ By Trump’s Wiretapping Claims

Fake News? Trump Calls For FBI Probe Of Obama Wiretapping Claims