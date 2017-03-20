Comey: ‘No Information’ To Support Wiretapping Claims, Confirms FBI Investigation of Trump-Russia Ties

During Monday’s congressional hearing, FBI Director James Comey confirmed Monday that there was no basis to Trump’s claims of being wiretapped by the Obama administration, CNN reports.
“I have no information that supports those tweets,” Comey said in reference to four tweets President Trump fired off on March 4, alleging the former administration wiretapped his New York Office.
Comey also confirmed his agency is conducting an investigation into Trump’s ties into Russia and whether any crimes were commited regarding last year’s election, the outlet writes.
“That includes investigating the nature of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government and whether there was any coordination between the campaign and Russia’s efforts,” Comey said during the hearing.
Comey Expected To Refute Trump’s Wiretapping Claims At First Congressional Hearing
FBI Director James Comey is heading to Capitol Hill Monday morning to openly refute President Donald Trump‘s claims that the Obama administration wiretapped Trump’s New York office ahead of last November’s election, USA Today reports.
Comey, along with National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers, will testify in front of the House Intelligence Committee beginning at 10 a.m. EST, offering the strongest rebuke of Trump’s claims, first fired off in a series of tweets on March 4.
According to the The New York Times, Comey met with a handful of Democratic and Republican lawmakers in classified meetings to report there was no basis for Trump’s allegations.
Former senior officials in the Obama administration and sitting congressional Democrats have publicly denied Trump’s accusations, along with several GOP leaders.
The White House however has categorically defended Trump, who up until the past week continued to assert the unfounded claims.
During Friday’s meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Trump again lit fire under the accusations by telling Merkel, “As far as wiretapping, I guess by this past (Obama) administration, at least we have something in common, perhaps,” alluding to uncovered reports that intelligence agencies during Obama’s presidency surveyed the German leader’s private communications.
Members of the committee are also expected to press Comey and Rogers for any evidence of Russia’s interference in last year’s election, along with seeking out any connection between Trump’s associates and possible contact with Russian government officials.
Trump continued to argue that the investigation of his ties to Russia was staged to undermine his presidency.
On Monday, ahead of Comey’s congressional appearance, he tweeted the following:
