Is Colin Kaepernick Being Punished By The NFL For His National Anthem Protest?

Former San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick is without a team. That is, he’s unemployed. A mere four years ago, Kaepernick started in the Super Bowl, but these days it seems no team wants anything to do with the 29-year-old activist.

Many believe it is just that activism, where Kaepernick refused to stand for the National Anthem in protest of police brutality and for the sanctity of Black lives, is at play here.

Although his jersey remained number one throughout the season, many teams fear that fans will not take kindly to Kaepernick being on their roster.

“ … some teams fear the backlash from fans after getting him,” said an AFC general manager in an interview with Bleacher Report. “They think there might be protests or [President Donald] Trump will tweet about the team.”

Then, there’s just straight punishment for taking a stand as a black man.

“… the rest genuinely hate him and can’t stand what he did [kneeling for the national anthem]. They want nothing to do with him. They won’t move on. They think showing no interest is a form of punishment. I think some teams also want to use Kaepernick as a cautionary tale to stop other players in the future from doing what he did.”

Kaepernick’s biggest crime may have been to eschew the plantation mentality in professional football and raise a fist in the face of the so-called patriotism rife in American football.

“It’s hard to emphasize how unusual Kaepernick’s current situation is,” Bleacher Report Mike Freeman writes. “If a Super Bowl quarterback can walk and chew bubble gum simultaneously, he gets opportunities. Those opportunities usually arrive until that player is totally and completely done. That’s not the case with Kaepernick.”

He explains,

Four years ago, he ran for a playoff-record 181 yards and two scores at Green Bay as the 49ers beat the Packers in a divisional playoff game, 45-31. The Niners would then go to Atlanta and upset the Falcons in the NFC title game before losing Super Bowl XLVII to the Ravens when a last-gasp drive fell five yards short. Throughout those playoffs, Kaepernick was more than capable, completing 61.3 percent of his passes, throwing only two interceptions and producing a combined quarterback rating of 100.9.

Guys like that get multiple shots.

Or not. Although sources say that Kaepernick would start standing for the anthem this year, it may be too late.

Did his “political statement” cost him his NFL career?

