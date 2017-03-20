Kimberly Jacobs :: 2017 Top Women Of Excellence

Lady Kim Jacobs was raised by her single mother, Ella Spratley in a place called “The Bottom” in Newport News, VA. Her father is Bishop Elijah Jackson. Her mother instilled in her that she could be anything she dreamed to become. As a result of that teaching, Lady Kim attended James Madison University and obtained her Bachelor of Science Degree in Broadcast Communications. She also obtained an MBA in Business Management from Southeastern University.

Lady Kim is the co-founder of Young Inspiration, Inc. which was formed in April 1995 and serves underprivileged youth from K- 12th grade. To date, Young Inspiration has received over $5 million dollars in grant funding. Over 80% of the students attend a college, university, or trade school of their choice. Lady Kim is a member of the National Speakers Association and she is a Certified Seminar Speaker through the American Seminar Leader’s Association. Kim is also a member of the Les Brown Speaker’s Network. She has traveled with Les Brown on a national tour teaching individuals How to Start and Succeed in the Seminar Business. A vivacious self -starter, Lady Kim is the founder and CEO of Kim Jacobs Inc., a seminar and production company. She produced on her own television talk show “Daily Balance with Kim Jacobs” that aired for 3 years on PBS and the Word Network. She is currently working with an agent to pursue national opportunities with her show. Lady Kim is known as The Balance Doctor. She teaches women how to balance every aspect of life including family, work, and church without losing their minds. She is also the author of Extreme Balance Makeover, making her one of today’s most sought after speakers. Her empowering seminars are designed to help individuals embrace change and live their lives with balance and purpose. In addition to being a wife, mother, career woman, and co- founder of two non- profit organizations, Lady Kim has served as a leader in Christian Ministry all of her adult life. She accepted Jesus as her personal savior in 1988.

Lady Kim has served alongside her husband, Pastor Frank Jacobs, as the First Lady since 1999. She considers it an honor to serve God’s people. Mirroring her husband’s preaching style; Lady Kim challenges women to live their lives using every gift and talent God has given them. Superintendent Frank Jacobs has been married to The Balance Doctor, Lady Kim Jacobs, for the past 23 years. This union has blessed them with 5 wonderful children; Frankie (19), Ivan (16), Gabriel (12), Jeremiah (11), and Jayla (8). Their 12 year old son, Gabriel Michael Jacobs, transitioned to Heaven on April 9, 2015 due to a heart defect. Gabe was 5’10, had a very commanding presence and had a very big heart. He was known as “Guardian Gabe” the anti-bullying mediator at his school. As a result of him helping everyone, Gabriel’s heart will Just Keep Beating through Gabe’s Heart Foundation, which Lady Kim founded in April 2015.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: