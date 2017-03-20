Shawn Wayans Talks Family Success, New Projects

Your browser does not support iframes.

Shawn Wayans and his brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews are thriving!

The funnyman called into The Tom Joyner Morning Show to discuss his comedy tour, new projects and spill the beans on his family including why his older brother Damon Wayans is struggling playing “old” on Fox’s Lethal Weapon.

