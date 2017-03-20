TJMS
Home > TJMS

Shawn Wayans Talks Family Success, New Projects

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment


Shawn Wayans and his brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews are thriving!

The funnyman called into The Tom Joyner Morning Show to discuss his comedy tour, new projects and spill the beans on his family including why his older brother Damon Wayans is struggling playing “old” on Fox’s Lethal Weapon.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

Shawn Wayans

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Shawn Wayans Talks Family Success, New Projects

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2017 Canadian Screen Awards
Dave Chappelle Drops Knowledge During Interview With Gayle King
 6 hours ago
Celebrities Attend The 66th NBA All-Star Game
Beyonce Is Still Showing Off Her Pregnancy Style…
 7 hours ago
Women's Empowerment - K Michelle
K. Michelle Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment 2017:…
 7 hours ago
2012 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival - Day 3
Fox News Contributor Says Secret Service Should Kill…
 8 hours ago
The Roots Brought Out Brandy For A Special…
 1 day ago
Another Film Inspired By President Barack Obama Is…
 1 day ago
Boris Kodjoe Shares Special Moment With His Daughter
 1 day ago
See The ‘Black-ish’ Crew Throw Yara Shahidi A…
 1 day ago
Easter Has Come Early: Beyoncé And Blue Ivy…
 1 day ago
Stream This Now! Drake Drops New Album ‘More…
 2 days ago
#TheSunkenPlace: Steve Harvey Insists That Black People Should…
 2 days ago
RHOA Reunion Bombshell: Todd Tucker Claims Porsha Secretly…
 2 days ago
5 Reasons Disney’s ‘Beauty & The Beast’ Remake…
 2 days ago
HelloBeautiful Hosts ‘Beauty & The Beast’ Screening In NYC
 2 days ago
Photos