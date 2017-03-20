Cardi B Shows Out In All Her Rapunzel Glory

TV Reality star Cardi B showed off her new hair when she shared a clip on her Instagram page over the weekend.
Cardi’s new hair stole the show as she displayed a 28 inch weave that came in a daring shade of red.
Cardi recently did a photo shoot with The Source Magazine where she’s giving us 90’s fashion realness! The Love And Hip Hop star is also celebrating the success of her recent album, Gangsta B*tch Music Vol. 2.
Check out Cardi showing off in the video clip. Cardi is wearing a sexy black Philipp Plein dress with straps to decorate her shoulders and chest. She had some cute black heels to go with the mini number.
What’s your take on Cardi’s red tresses? Hit us up in the comments!
