Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Ashanti Talks New Album While Looking Flawless For Harper’s Bazaar

Hello Beautiful Staff
Leave a comment

Ashanti has a new album dropping and she posed for some fabulous shots for Harper’s Bazaar shot by Randy Tran and Julia Kuzmenko McKim.

#Ashanti • New Music Coming Soon!

A post shared by Ashanti Daily (@ashantidaily) on

The first shot, she is giving us a trendy, all-white look. The beauty wore a white, mesh body suit, paired with an oversized white jacket and white shoes. She looks gorgeous!

#Ashanti • New Music Coming Soon!

A post shared by Ashanti Daily (@ashantidaily) on

It has been 15 years since the artist released her debut single, self-titled, Ashanti. The beauty let’s us know, that we should expect a new sound.

“This new song is completely different. Let’s just say, with me and Ja knowing each other for over 15 years, when I played him the record, he was like, ‘Who’s that? Yo that’s you?’ He made me start the record over!”

We love the whimsical, floral, cut out dress she is wearing in the below photograph, shot by Randy Tran.

While the singer is looking over her shoulder in the shot, her career is continuing to move forward.

We can’t wait to hear her new single.

DON’T MISS:

FAB OR FUG: Ashanti Arrives In High End Style To Barbershop: The Next Cut Premiere

Ashanti Serves Fashion Flare (And Lace) On ‘The Real’

Ashanti Reminds The Internet What A Natural Woman’s Body Looks Like, Flaws And All

HelloBeautiful Hosts 'Beauty & The Beast' Screening In NYC

15 photos Launch gallery

HelloBeautiful Hosts 'Beauty & The Beast' Screening In NYC

Continue reading HelloBeautiful Hosts ‘Beauty & The Beast’ Screening In NYC

HelloBeautiful Hosts 'Beauty & The Beast' Screening In NYC

Ashanti , celebrity fashion , celebrity style , fashion , harper's bazaar , Harper's Bazaar Magazine , style

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch What Happens Live - Season 11
Kandi Burruss & Tiny Harris Just Scored A…
 26 mins ago
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 48 mins ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 3 hours ago
WATCH: Wyclef Jean Speaks Out Against Police Incident…
 3 hours ago
Prior #AllLivesMatter Supporter Wyclef Jean Mistakenly Handcuffed By LAPD
 16 hours ago
John Hopkins School Of Medicine Admits First Black…
 16 hours ago
‘Being Mary Jane’ To Return This Summer With…
 17 hours ago
The Cast Of ‘Hustle & Soul’ Attend Screening…
 18 hours ago
Dave Chappelle: ‘Key & Peele’ Hurt My Feelings
 19 hours ago
Mel B Files For Divorce From Stephen Belafonte
 23 hours ago
Taraji P. Henson On Her Legendary ‘Empire’ Character:…
 1 day ago
BraVo International Music Award In Moscow
Oh! Ashanti Is Giving Lap Dances On Her…
 1 day ago
Celebrity Sightings in Philadelphia - March 7, 2017
Video: Wyclef Jean Says He Was Stopped By…
 1 day ago
Taraji P. Henson Wants to Be The Next…
 1 day ago
Photos