Kim Kardashian’s Terrifying Account Of The Parisian Robbery

recounted the chilling Parisian robbery, which made headlines in October, on Keeping Up With The Kardashians last night.

The reality TV star went into detail about the horrific experience and revealed she had mentally prepared to be raped.

According to Kim’s emotional account, she was falling in and out of sleep in her Paris flat when she heard loud footsteps coming up the stairs. She thought it was her sister Kourtney and stylist returning from the club, drunk. Seconds later, men posed as Paris police stormed into the room where she was sleeping and demanded money and personal items. They had tied up the concierge, who then began to act as a translator between Kim and the robbers.

They asked for the “rapper’s wife,” she revealed.

Kim recalled begging for her life before the robbers duct taped her mouth and threw her on the bed. It was there she began to mentally prepare to be raped.

“Then he he grabs my legs, I had no clothes on under. He pulled me towards him at the front of the bed and I thought like ‘this is the moment they’re going to rape me and I fully mentally prepped myself,” she said.

She then prayed for her sister Kourtney to have a “normal” life, who she feared who return and see her dead body.

, they had planned on robbing Kim during a previous Paris trip, but she was constantly surrounded by people. They tracked her movement on the Internet and knew she was alone.

“The jewels were shown on the internet, and (she said) that she didn’t wear fakes… the time she would arrive in France, you just had to look at the internet and you knew everything, absolutely everything,” he said.

