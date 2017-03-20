Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kim Kardashian’s Terrifying Account Of The Parisian Robbery

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Family Equality Council's Impact Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel - Inside

Source: Rich Polk / Getty


Kim Kardashian recounted the chilling Parisian robbery, which made headlines in October, on Keeping Up With The Kardashians last night.

The reality TV star went into detail about the horrific experience and revealed she had mentally prepared to be raped.

According to Kim’s emotional account, she was falling in and out of sleep in her Paris flat when she heard loud footsteps coming up the stairs. She thought it was her sister Kourtney and stylist returning from the club, drunk. Seconds later, men posed as Paris police stormed into the room where she was sleeping and demanded money and personal items. They had tied up the concierge, who then began to act as a translator between Kim and the robbers.

They asked for the “rapper’s wife,” she revealed.

Kim recalled begging for her life before the robbers duct taped her mouth and threw her on the bed. It was there she began to mentally prepare to be raped.

“Then he he grabs my legs, I had no clothes on under. He pulled me towards him at the front of the bed and I thought like ‘this is the moment they’re going to rape me and I fully mentally prepped myself,” she said.

She then prayed for her sister Kourtney to have a “normal” life, who she feared who return and see her dead body.

Watch the emotional scene, below:


According to a suspect involved in the heist, they had planned on robbing Kim during a previous Paris trip, but she was constantly surrounded by people. They tracked her movement on the Internet and knew she was alone.

“The jewels were shown on the internet, and (she said) that she didn’t wear fakes… the time she would arrive in France, you just had to look at the internet and you knew everything, absolutely everything,” he said.

RELATED STORIES:

16 Arrested In Connection With Kim Kardashian Robbery

Kim Kardashian Tearfully Opens Up About Paris Robbery In KUWTK Trailer

kim kardashian

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Kim Kardashian’s Terrifying Account Of The Parisian Robbery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - K Michelle
K. Michelle Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment 2017:…
 17 mins ago
Loni Love Opens Up About Suffering A Heartbreaking Miscarriage
 10 hours ago
D.L. Hughley Wants to Know Why The FBI…
 11 hours ago
Somaya Reece & Lady Luck Get Engaged
 15 hours ago
Kim Kardashian’s Terrifying Account Of The Parisian Robbery
 19 hours ago
2017 Canadian Screen Awards
Dave Chappelle Drops Knowledge During Interview With Gayle King
 20 hours ago
Tyson Beckford Reignites Beef With Chris Brown, Claims…
 21 hours ago
Celebrities Attend The 66th NBA All-Star Game
Beyonce Is Still Showing Off Her Pregnancy Style…
 21 hours ago
2012 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival - Day 3
Fox News Contributor Says Secret Service Should Kill…
 22 hours ago
The Roots Brought Out Brandy For A Special…
 2 days ago
Another Film Inspired By President Barack Obama Is…
 2 days ago
Boris Kodjoe Shares Special Moment With His Daughter
 2 days ago
See The ‘Black-ish’ Crew Throw Yara Shahidi A…
 2 days ago
Easter Has Come Early: Beyoncé And Blue Ivy…
 2 days ago
Photos