University of Georgia Researching Slave Remains Unexpectedly Found On Campus

University of Georgia researchers announced that they are examining slave remains from more than 100 graves unexpectedly found on campus in 2015, reports The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

As a ceremony was held to reinter the remains from 105 graves unexpectedly found on grounds of the University of Georgia, the school announced an ongoing effort to figure out who the people had been.

DNA analysis of some of the remains showed nearly all were African American, possibly slaves from the Athens area.

The removal of the remains and plan to rebury them at Oconee Hill Cemetary Monday caused some controversy, and African American leaders questioned their removal. The remains were uncovered as the university expanded Baldwin Hall in 2015.

Members of the university community held a reinterment ceremony Monday for the 105 people whose remains were found, reports Athens Banner-Herald.

