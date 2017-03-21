Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Taraji P. Henson Wants to Be The Next Marvel Superhero

Jodi Berry
Leave a comment
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Taraji P. Henson’s career is on fire, playing the sassy Cookie Lyons on “Empire” to the ground breaking role as Katherine Johnson, the mathematician in the Oscar-nominated film “Hidden Figures”. She’ll be back on Empire on Wednesday at 9 p.m. E.T. on Fox, and is also set to play an assassin-turned-good in the upcoming movie “Proud Mary”.

So what’s next on her wish list of roles to conquer?

It’s reported, she’s eager for a new script preferably from comic powerhouse Marvel or maybe a comedic role. Henson’s made it pretty clear that she likes to keep us on our feet.

Taraji P. Henson is the keynote speaker at Radio One’s 2017 Women’s Empowerment Expo, April 22, at the PNC Arena. Get more details.

Related Stories:
HelloBeautiful Presents Women To Know, Class Of 2017: The Comeback Queens

Terrence Howard, Paula Patton And Mike Epps Set For Dramatic Thriller ‘.38’

actress , Taraji P Henson

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Taraji P. Henson Wants to Be The Next Marvel Superhero

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
BraVo International Music Award In Moscow
Oh! Ashanti Is Giving Lap Dances On Her…
 1 hour ago
Celebrity Sightings in Philadelphia - March 7, 2017
Video: Wyclef Jean Says He Was Stopped By…
 2 hours ago
Taraji P. Henson Wants to Be The Next…
 3 hours ago
Women's Empowerment - K Michelle
K. Michelle Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment 2017:…
 4 hours ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 13 hours ago
Loni Love Opens Up About Suffering A Heartbreaking Miscarriage
 13 hours ago
D.L. Hughley Wants to Know Why The FBI…
 14 hours ago
Somaya Reece & Lady Luck Get Engaged
 18 hours ago
Kim Kardashian’s Terrifying Account Of The Parisian Robbery
 22 hours ago
2017 Canadian Screen Awards
Dave Chappelle Drops Knowledge During Interview With Gayle King
 23 hours ago
Tyson Beckford Reignites Beef With Chris Brown, Claims…
 1 day ago
Celebrities Attend The 66th NBA All-Star Game
Beyonce Is Still Showing Off Her Pregnancy Style…
 1 day ago
2012 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival - Day 3
Fox News Contributor Says Secret Service Should Kill…
 1 day ago
The Roots Brought Out Brandy For A Special…
 2 days ago
Photos