Video: Wyclef Jean Says He Was Stopped By Police For No Reason

Wyclef Jean is claiming that he was arrested by LAPD for no reason.

The rapper says he was in the studio recording in Los Angeles before leaving to head to his hotel at about 1 a.m. Jean says he was suddenly stopped by police who ordered him to put his hands up before cuffing him.

The 47-year-old musician posted this video to social media.

LAPD another case of mistaken identity. Black man with red bandana robbed a gas station as I was in the studio working but im in handcuffs? pic.twitter.com/vjRfJUkooA — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017

Police said they were looking for a suspect who had robbed a person in the area at gunpoint. The victim’s wallet was stolen. Police report that Wyclef and his vehicle fit descriptions provided by the victim of the robbery.

Police said Jean was immediately released once they realized he was not the suspect.

I was asked by the police to Put my hands up. Then I was told do not move. I was instantly hand cuffed before being asked to identify myself — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017

Nor was I told why I was being cuffed. In the process I said my name and told them they have wrong person. — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017

They proceeded to ignore me and I was treated like a criminal until other police showed up and pointed out they had wrong person. — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017

As some one who has law enforcers in my family, I was appalled by this behavior of the LAPD. — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017

