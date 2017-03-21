Entertainment News
Video: Wyclef Jean Says He Was Stopped By Police For No Reason

Karen Clark
Celebrity Sightings in Philadelphia - March 7, 2017

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Wyclef Jean is claiming that he was arrested by LAPD for no reason.

The rapper says he was in the studio recording in Los Angeles before leaving to head to his hotel at about 1 a.m. Jean says he was suddenly stopped by police who ordered him to put his hands up before cuffing him.

The 47-year-old musician posted this video to social media.

Police said they were looking for a suspect who had robbed a person in the area at gunpoint. The victim’s wallet was stolen. Police report that Wyclef and his vehicle fit descriptions provided by the victim of the robbery.

Police said Jean was immediately released once they realized he was not the suspect.

 

