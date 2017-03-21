Oh! Ashanti Is Giving Lap Dances On Her European Tour…Watch What This Fan Did At The End

Ashanti was recently on a European tour when she pulled a fan on stage for a lap dance. Check out what he did at the end of the performance. Ashanti said no one had ever surprised her like this!

I've never ever had a guy do this on stage before….. 🙈👌🏾😜🇫🇷 #paris #europeantour A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on Mar 19, 2017 at 10:06pm PDT

Too funny. Check out some of her other pics from her tour.

#historic A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on Mar 20, 2017 at 7:26am PDT

#honorable….. When you fight till death to Win!………Arc de Triomphe A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on Mar 20, 2017 at 9:23am PDT

Not always there when u…….. U.K.❤ A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on Mar 20, 2017 at 6:16pm PDT

🇫🇷❤ A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on Mar 20, 2017 at 10:10am PDT

