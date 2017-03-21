Entertainment News
Oh! Ashanti Is Giving Lap Dances On Her European Tour…Watch What This Fan Did At The End

Karen Clark
BraVo International Music Award In Moscow

Source: Epsilon / Getty

Ashanti was recently on a European tour when she pulled a fan on stage for a lap dance. Check out what he did at the end of the performance. Ashanti said no one had ever surprised her like this!

 

I've never ever had a guy do this on stage before….. 🙈👌🏾😜🇫🇷 #paris #europeantour

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

 

Too funny. Check out some of her other pics from her tour.

 

#historic

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

 

#honorable….. When you fight till death to Win!………Arc de Triomphe

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

 

Not always there when u…….. U.K.❤

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

 

🇫🇷❤

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

 

Photos