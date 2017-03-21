Plastic Surgeon Talks Butt Enhancement Surgery & Risks

3/21/17- Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Plastic Surgeon Dr. Michael Jones and star of Centric’s We Are The Joneses to talk about the kinds of butt augmentation he specializes in and the results of a botched job.

“There are three that most will accept. There is a hard implant put in the butt muscle. Then there is a more common way, we are harvesting fat and transferring that to the buttocks and then the third is silicone injections,” Dr. Jones said.

Click the link below to hear the entire interview.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: