From Producer To R&B Front Man: Kevin Ross’ Journey Revealed

Motown recording artist Kevin Ross is fresh off of a successful tour with Ro James and the young musician is already done more than a traditional new artist. He talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about his start in music and performing on the 2017 Fantastic Voyage presented by Ford next month.

“I’ve been writing and producing Trey Songz, Nicki Minaj, Akon, Jamie Foxx. I went down to Atlanta after I graduated from the Berklee College of Music.” he said.

Click the link below to watch the entire interview and here to see him perform his hit, Long Song Away and Don’t Go.


The Awakening is available everywhere Friday, March 24th.

 

(Photo Source: Rance Elgin)

 

Entertainment , Kevin Ross , Maxwell , music , ro james

Photos