Luenell On Posing Nude Over 50: ‘Find Your Inner Centerfold, Live Your Life’

Comedian Luenell recently posed nude for Penthouse magazine and she talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about her decision to bare it all for the iconic adult magazine.
Being body painted by @pashur_bodyart for my @PENTHOUSE spread! Grab u one and see how this turned out! pgs. 36 & 37! The April Fool's Edition comes out n 1 week! Next Tuesday, March 21st!!! YES y'all ya girl is featured n PENTHOUSE MAGAZINE!!! Grab one and bring it to my shows and I will sign it for you!!! Not too risky, I'm still a Mom. Classy and Fun! Find YOUR Inner centerfold Ladies & ROCK it! A HUGEEEEE Thank you goes out to my sistah @ericamcl77 w/out who this would have Not been possible. Never woulda happened! I owe you Everything sweetie! #risktaker #confident #swag #nobodyshaming #canttellmeNuthin' #itsanewday #mymanLovesit #loveyourself #herewego2017 #heywendylookatthis
“I already had a relationship with Penthouse where I directed a photoshoot from them and I guess out of the side of my mouth, I said you guys ought to shoot me. I said if you do you’d be the first adult magazine to have shot an over 50 woman of a certain color. I’m very pleased with the turnout. They aren’t vulgar or offensive,” the comedian said.
