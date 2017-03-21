Luenell On Posing Nude Over 50: ‘Find Your Inner Centerfold, Live Your Life’

TJMS
Comedian Luenell recently posed nude for Penthouse magazine and she talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about her decision to bare it all for the iconic adult magazine.

“I already had a relationship with Penthouse where I directed a photoshoot from them and I guess out of the side of my mouth, I said you guys ought to shoot me. I said if you do you’d be the first adult magazine to have shot an over 50 woman of a certain color. I’m very pleased with the turnout. They aren’t vulgar or offensive,” the comedian said.

