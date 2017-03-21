You’ve currently seen Vivica in the film, Chocolate City with Tyson Beckford, Robert Ri’chard, and Michael Jai White, and when she popped up as Candace and wowed audiences with her debut in Fox Network’s mega hit television show Empire, starring opposite Golden Globe winner Taraji P. Henson as Cookie’s older sister. In 2016, Vivica teamed up with exercise guru Shaun T of Beach Bodies for their new workout infomercial T25 Focus, where the performer shares with fans her exercise and fitness routine and secrets!

Vivica A. Fox already has the sequel to Independence Day, Resurgence, under her belt for the year and it’s releasing Summer 2016. TV One’s Unsung Hollywood gave Fox a chance to tell her story on how she rose to fame and she is now working with the channel for two holiday films made-for-tv that was released for the holidays called Royal Feast & A Royal Family Christmas. You can also catch her celebrating her new home on David Tutera’s home decor show airing in 2016.

In the Reality show realm, she currently is producing and starring in a reality show project soon to be announced. Meanwhile, she’s had a hand in a string of reality shows such as Celebrity Apprentice and VH1’s Mob Wives Season 5 Reunion. Fox is no stranger to hosting as she has done in the past with Big, Rich Texas Reunion Special and a couple Jerseylicious Reunion Specials. Most importantly, not just a host, Vivica A. Fox also added her movie star grace to the challenging Celebrity Apprentice early 2015. And before that, she kept people laughing when she hosted Lifetime’s Prank My Mom! Vivica was also a fan favorite on ABC’s, Dancing With The Stars and served as a judge alongside Academy Award winner Faye Dunaway on the WB’s, The Starlet.

Other television programming was blessed with her acting chops and fun personality like the hit HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm and Mr. Box Office. Guest-starring on Curb Your Enthusiasm with Larry David and JB Smoove for two seasons, Vivica starred as Loretta Black and earned a newfound fan base! Currently, she graces the small screen in the sitcom, Mr Box Office alongside Bill Bellamy, John Lovitz and Essence Atkins playing Cassandra and starred as Skye on The Syfy Channel twitter 2014 phenom summer hit, Sharknado 2: The Second One. She guest starred in Fox Network’s Raising Hope and is also the voice of Angel Dynamite on Cartoon Network’s, New Scooby Doo. Another fun guest appearance was in the critically acclaimed Cinemax’s Femme Fatale’s second season. After Curb Your Enthusiasm, Fox appeared in Lifetime’s Drop Dead Diva and Hallmark’s Christmas movies, “Farewell Mrs. Kringle” and “Annie Claus is Coming to Town”.

Fox built her stardom with a strong foundation, having co-starred with some of Hollywood’s hottest actors, including Academy Award® winners Jamie Fox, Halle Berry and Whoopi Goldberg and Academy Award® nominees Will Smith, Uma Thurman and Queen Latifah. Fox’s feature credits include Quentin Tarantino’s “Kill Bill,” “Set It Off”, “Ella Enchanted,” “Independence Day,” “Soul Food,” “Batman and Robin,” “Kingdom Come,” “Why Do Fools Fall In Love”, “Boat Trip” and “Juwanna Mann.” She also co-produced and starred in “The Salon” with Academy Award® nominee Terrence Howard and in “The Hard Corps” alongside Jean Claude Van Damme. Fox’s television films include Showtime’s Hendrix and the ABC/Disney movie, A Saintly Switch opposite David Alan Grier and Rue McClanahan. Her other recent films are the drama film, Green Card Warrior, with Manny Perez and Paige Heard and the indie film hit, In The Hive, directed by Robert Townsend she co-starred with the late Micheal Clarke Duncan and Loretta Devine.

In 2008, Fox was honored at the NAACP Theater Awards where she received the prestigious Spirit Award for starring in and producing the stage play Whatever She Wants alongside Boris Kodjoe and Richard Roundtree. In 2005 and 2006, Fox won the NAACP Image Award and the Prism Award for Best Actress in a Television Series—Drama. In 2003 she was honored with the Lady of Soul Lena Horne Career Achievement Award. She and Will Smith won the MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss for “Independence Day.” Fox has also been voted one of People magazine’s fifty most beautiful people. Aside from numerous film, television and other projects in the works, Vivica’s own empire continues to grow as this versatile Hollywood legend continues to inspire, indulge and entertain an international fan base.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: