Wyclef Jean Live Streams Stop By LA Sheriff’s Department In Case Of Mistaken Identity

A man with a red bandana robbed someone at a gas station; Jean had a (red, white and blue) Haitian flag on and his car allegedly matched the suspects.

Foxy NC staff
Someone please call 911? Maybe not.

On his way back from a late-night studio session, rapper and producer Wyclef Jean was hemmed up by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (he thought the LAPD) and put in cuffs in a case of mistaken identity.

Around 1:30 am on Tuesday morning the founding member of the Fugees posted his arrest to social media, with the caption, “Why am I in Handcuffs!!!!!????? This is what I said to the LAPD after they put me in Handcuffs for mistaken identity !!!!!!!”

They just took off my Haitian bandana,” he said in the first video, adding, “The LAPD have me in cuffs for absolutely nothing.

Jean posted a second video (taken by his passenger in the car) in which he tells the officers that he’s a recording artist on his way back from the studio, asking one of the people he was with to provide the address of the studio. He also said he will sue the LAPD.

TMZ reports that police said that Jean was handcuffed for six minutes because he reached towards his waistband. Law enforcement sources told the outlet his vehicle matched the description of a car used in an armed robbery right around the same time, in the same neighborhood—and Wyclef was wearing a “red bandana” … also matching the suspect description.

Police let Jean go once deputies realized there were no women with the real suspect who was apprehended at the same time (would love to see a photo of him.)

According to USA Today, police did apologize to Jean “after handcuffing him.”

Jean also recounted his version of events on Twitter:

SOURCE: TMZ, USA Today

