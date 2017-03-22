Prior #AllLivesMatter Supporter Wyclef Jean Mistakenly Handcuffed By LAPD

Prior #AllLivesMatter Supporter Wyclef Jean Mistakenly Handcuffed By LAPD

Wondering if he still feels that "all lives matter?"

Danielle Jennings
You know, it wasn’t too long ago that musician Wyclef Jean was all over social media singing the praises of the #AllLivesMatter movement and let’s just say he may feel a bit differently after his unfortunate encounter with the LAPD.

Mistaken as a suspect in a robbery, Wyclef Jean was handcuffed by the LAPD and held for a short time before they released him. The incident stemmed from a gas station robbery by a black man that police say fit Jean’s description, although he was actually at the recording studio at the time that the robbery occurred. That still didn’t stop them from pulling him over and placing him in handcuffs.

According to the Huffington Post, Jean was “appalled” and threatened to sue the LAPD over an extreme case of mistaken identity. He actually posted a video of him in handcuffs by the LAPD, as well as posting a series of tweets to his Twitter account detailing the entire experience.

This is an unfortunate situation that far too many black men have found themselves the victim of and many didn’t have the positive outcome that Wyclef Jean did. Situations like this are also why many were so surprised and disappointed when he proclaimed that #AllLivesMatter. Here’s hoping that this incident will give him a different outlook on the #BlackLivesMatter movement and why it was started in the first place.

You can check out Wyclef’s tweets and video of being handcuffed BELOW:

 

