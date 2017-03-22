John Hopkins School Of Medicine Admits First Black Female Neurosurgeon

Danielle Jennings

With so much depressing and devastating news populating the country right now, everyone could use some positivity to brighten up their day and there is no better example of this than a black female neurosurgeon who just made history.

Nancy Abu-Bonsrah made history being the FIRST admitted black female to Johns Hopkins studying to be a neurosurgeon: https://t.co/roNCdZnbRR pic.twitter.com/qhoobQaJ6W — theGrio.com (@theGrio) March 21, 2017

Thanks to Nancy Abu-Bonsrah John Hopkins School of Medicine just made history, as she is the first black woman to be admitted to the school’s neurosurgeon program. Granted the fact that it took this long to happen is definitely disappointing, but it’s still a cause for celebration of Nancy’s #BlackGirlMagic!

The Grio reported on this inspiring story that will hopefully inspire a new generation of black girls to pursue their math and science dreams. Additionally, this is a story that should be getting a lot more national recognition, but that’s another issue for another day.

Abu-Bonsrah spoke out about what her admittance to John Hopkins means to her and exactly what she hopes to accomplish in the field of neurosurgery.

Her statement reads:

“I was born in Ghana and spent the first 15 years of my life there. My family and I came to Maryland about 11 years ago. I did most of high school at Hammond High in Columbia, Maryland, and went to college at Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Maryland. I came to Johns Hopkins right after undergrad. I will be the first physician in my family, including the extended family.”

“I am very much interested in providing medical care in underserved settings, specifically surgical care. I hope to be able to go back to Ghana over the course of my career to help in building sustainable surgical infrastructure. I will be matching into neurosurgery, a field that I am greatly enamored with, and hope to utilize those skills in advancing global surgical care.

“I want to be remembered for serving my community, whether it is through providing quality surgical care or helping mentor the next generation of surgeons,” she added.

We here at HB want to send a huge congratulations to Nancy Abu-Bonsrah on her amazing accomplishment and meaningful representation!

