Dave Chappelle: ‘Key & Peele’ Hurt My Feelings

Foxy NC staff
2017 Canadian Screen Awards

Source: George Pimentel / Getty

Dave Chappelle rarely does interviews, but recently opened up to Gayle King about his highly anticipated return to stand-up, walking away from Comedy Central and how he feels about “Key & Peele.”

During the candid chat, Chappelle revealed “Key & Peele” hurt his feelings.

“When I did ‘Chappelle’s Show,’ there were certain conventions of the show that the network resisted,” he said. “And I fought the network very hard so that those conventions could come to fruition. So like the first episode, I do that black/white supremacist sketch. And it’s like, ‘Well, that’s 10 minutes long. It should be five minutes long.’ Why should it be five minutes long? Like, these types of conventions. I fought very hard… So when I watch ‘Key & Peele’ and I see they’re doing a format that I created, and at the end of the show, it says, ‘Created by Key and Peele,’ that hurts my feelings.”

Chappelle first spoke about “Key & Peele” in 2005 at the Roots Picnic when he said,

“Put some respect on my name. Y’all don’t know what I’ve been through, watching Key & Peele do my show the last five f*cking years.”

Chappelle is credited with pioneering sketch comedy on Comedy Central with the debut of his show The Chappelle Show that parodied pop culture and racial topics. After the show became a hit, Viacom, Comedy Central’s parent company, offered Chappelle a $55 million contract, which he ultimately turned down.

“Key & Peele” have payed homage to Chappelle in several interviews, calling him “influential” and his iconic Rick James sketch “transcendent.” It’s unclear what the beloved comedian is looking for, but it certainly has people talking about his big comeback.

Chappelle’s stand-ups The Age of Spin: Dave Chappelle Live At the Hollywood Palladium and Deep In The Heart Of Texas: Live At Austin City Limits premiered on Netflix last night.

Whether he’s in his feelings or has valid reason for his claims, we’re just glad to have him back. 

What do you think about his comments?

Dave Chappelle , Gayle King

