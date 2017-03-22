WATCH: New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, Praised By LeBron James

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

WATCH: New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, Praised By LeBron James

Other athletes including Torrey Smith shouted out the guy for stopping the street brawl.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

A New Jersey man who broke up a vicious fight between two African-American teens got praise from LeBron James and other athletes, reports the New York Daily News.

From New York Daily News:

When a fight broke out near the Atlantic City, N.J. Convention Center, an onlooker came over and ended the vicious and undated affair, using only words.

…As seen in a video posted by YouTuber Poodieville (another posted by Facebooker Marmar Duval has been shared 523,000 times), the mediator chastises the onlookers, who are gathered to watch and record the fight on their cellphones.

When the video later went viral, pro athletes like LeBron James, Torrey Smith and Jerry Hairston, Jr. praised the dedicated man who broke everything up.

In related news, James issued a warning to LaVar Ball — the father of UCLA freshman and college basketball rising star Lonzo Ball — to stop talking about his kids after Ball said that James’ son would have a hard time living up to their father’s legacy on FS1’s “In the Zone with Chris Broussard” podcast, reports ESPN.

SOURCE: New York Daily NewsESPN

SEE ALSO:

Jaheim Threatens To Fight Charlamagne After Twitter Roasts His New Hairstyle

Lebron James Boycotting The NBA To Protest Sterling? Not So Fast [VIDEO]

Jay-Z & Lebron James Host ‘Two Kings Dinner’ [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

Jay-Z & Lebron James Host ‘Two Kings Dinner’ [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Jay-Z & Lebron James Host ‘Two Kings Dinner’ [PHOTOS]

Jay-Z & Lebron James Host ‘Two Kings Dinner’ [PHOTOS]


 

Children And Violence , Fist Fight , LeBron James , stop the violence

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch What Happens Live - Season 11
Kandi Burruss & Tiny Harris Just Scored A…
 26 mins ago
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 48 mins ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 3 hours ago
WATCH: Wyclef Jean Speaks Out Against Police Incident…
 3 hours ago
Prior #AllLivesMatter Supporter Wyclef Jean Mistakenly Handcuffed By LAPD
 16 hours ago
John Hopkins School Of Medicine Admits First Black…
 16 hours ago
‘Being Mary Jane’ To Return This Summer With…
 17 hours ago
The Cast Of ‘Hustle & Soul’ Attend Screening…
 18 hours ago
Dave Chappelle: ‘Key & Peele’ Hurt My Feelings
 19 hours ago
Mel B Files For Divorce From Stephen Belafonte
 23 hours ago
Taraji P. Henson On Her Legendary ‘Empire’ Character:…
 1 day ago
BraVo International Music Award In Moscow
Oh! Ashanti Is Giving Lap Dances On Her…
 1 day ago
Celebrity Sightings in Philadelphia - March 7, 2017
Video: Wyclef Jean Says He Was Stopped By…
 1 day ago
Taraji P. Henson Wants to Be The Next…
 1 day ago
Photos