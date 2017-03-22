Is Colin Kaepernick Getting A Fair Shot?

3/22/17- Roland Martin talks to ESPN’s Bomani Jones about Colin Kaepernick‘s free agency and if he thinks the Quarterback is getting a fair deal since taking a stance last year.

“I think he played fairly well last year. I don’t think he was bad. A lot of football people will make the argument about his style of play. This is the play that Colin knew that he might be in. The least concerned about all this football is Coli,” Jones said.

