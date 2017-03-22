TJMS
Home > TJMS

Is Colin Kaepernick Getting A Fair Shot?

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

3/22/17- Roland Martin talks to ESPN’s Bomani Jones about Colin Kaepernick‘s free agency and if he thinks the Quarterback is getting a fair deal since taking a stance last year.

“I think he played fairly well last year. I don’t think he was bad. A lot of football people will make the argument about his style of play. This is the play that Colin knew that he might be in. The least concerned about all this football is Coli,” Jones said.

Click the link below to hear the entire interview.

ESPN , NFL , Sports , bomani jones , Colin Kaepernick , Roland Jones

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Is Colin Kaepernick Getting A Fair Shot?

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WATCH: Wyclef Jean Speaks Out Against Police Incident…
 1 min ago
Prior #AllLivesMatter Supporter Wyclef Jean Mistakenly Handcuffed By LAPD
 13 hours ago
‘Being Mary Jane’ To Return This Summer With…
 14 hours ago
The Cast Of ‘Hustle & Soul’ Attend Screening…
 15 hours ago
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 20 hours ago
BraVo International Music Award In Moscow
Oh! Ashanti Is Giving Lap Dances On Her…
 22 hours ago
Celebrity Sightings in Philadelphia - March 7, 2017
Video: Wyclef Jean Says He Was Stopped By…
 23 hours ago
Taraji P. Henson Wants to Be The Next…
 24 hours ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 1 day ago
Loni Love Opens Up About Suffering A Heartbreaking Miscarriage
 1 day ago
D.L. Hughley Wants to Know Why The FBI…
 1 day ago
Somaya Reece & Lady Luck Get Engaged
 2 days ago
Kim Kardashian’s Terrifying Account Of The Parisian Robbery
 2 days ago
2017 Canadian Screen Awards
Dave Chappelle Drops Knowledge During Interview With Gayle King
 2 days ago
Photos