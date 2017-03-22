LeToya Lucket Talks Sexy Leading Men, ‘Rosewood’ & More

Most known for her time in Destiny’s Child, the Grammy-award winner has solidified her place in the acting world. LeToya Luckett has previously starred in Preacher’s Kid, From The Rough and Single Ladies, but it’s her current role on FOX’s Rosewood that’s got everyone talking.

She talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about working on set with Morris Chestnut, her new music and more.

“On social media especially, you have people that really can’t separate the two. It made for a great twist. It knocked your socks off. that was one of the best times I had on set. Everyone is awesome.”

On Thomas Jones being the leading man in Back 2 Life:



“Ain’t he chocolate? Part two is coming up. I co-directed, edited and produced it. I wanted to do something different with this video. This album is straight from my heart. I didn’t want to create a normal music video.”

Rosewood airs Friday at 8p/7p CST. Click the link below to hear the entire interview.

Your browser does not support iframes.



(Photo Source: Dennis Leupold)