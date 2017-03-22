WATCH: Wyclef Jean Speaks Out Against Police Incident On “GMA”

Musician Wyclef Jean appeared on GMS this morning to give his account of the wrongful detainment in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Jean was pulled over, detained and handcuffed by police after being wrongly mistaken as a suspect in an armed robbery.

LA police say he matched the description of a man who had robbed a couple at gunpoint on Sunset Boulevard. The real suspect, was later arrested. Singer Wyclef Jean is requesting a ‘formal investigation into racial profiling’ after the incident, and spoke with Robin Roberts about the matter.

EXCLUSIVE: "I was very civil…" @wyclef speaks out, says he was mistaken for a suspect, detained by police: https://t.co/cpi1ZyFbSa pic.twitter.com/qLPMPXgXXH — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 22, 2017

