WATCH: Wyclef Jean Speaks Out Against Police Incident On “GMA”

Musician Wyclef Jean appeared on GMS this morning to give his account of the wrongful detainment in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Jean was pulled over, detained and handcuffed by police after being wrongly mistaken as a suspect in an armed robbery.
LA police say he matched the description of a man who had robbed a couple at gunpoint on Sunset Boulevard. The real suspect, was later arrested. Singer Wyclef Jean is requesting a ‘formal investigation into racial profiling’ after the incident, and spoke with Robin Roberts about the matter.
Related Story:
Florida Pregnant Woman Killed In SWAT Raid After Boyfriend Uses Her As A Shield
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
10 photos Launch gallery
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
1. 9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech1 of 10
2. “I am Warhol. I am the #1 most impactful artist of our generation. I am Shakespeare in the flesh.Walt Disney. Nike. Google.”2 of 10
3. “I am your OG and will be respected as such”3 of 10
4. “You have distracted from my creative process”4 of 10
5. “Ima let you finish….”5 of 10
6. [We] brought the leather jogging pants six years ago to Fendi, and they said no. How many mother*ckers you done seen with a leather jogging pant?”6 of 10
7. “How Sway? You ain’t got the answers Sway!”7 of 10
8. “Am I in fashion?? You see this coat?”8 of 10
9. “I went to look at your twitter and you were wearing cool pants”9 of 10
10. “I hate when I’m on a flight and I wake up with a water bottle next to me like oh great now I gotta be responsible for this water bottle.”10 of 10
comments – Add Yours