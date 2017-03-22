St. Augustine’s University Student Killed In Washington Shooting

A St. Augustine’s University student was shot and killed in Washington, D.C., on Monday. 18-year-old Ayana McAllister was home for spring break watching the filming of a rap video when someone started shooting at about 8:40 p.m. Monday night.
It’s reported at least 30 shots were fired from a handgun and a second woman was also shot but suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Please pray for the family, Anthony McAllister, '88, wife Tyreese & daughter Ndaja, '20, as they mourn the loss of their daughter & sister. https://t.co/BmKFNF97FW