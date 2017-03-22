Local
St. Augustine’s University Student Killed In Washington Shooting

Jodi Berry
A St. Augustine’s University student was shot and killed in Washington, D.C., on Monday. 18-year-old Ayana McAllister was home for spring break watching the filming of a rap video when someone started shooting at about 8:40 p.m. Monday night.

It’s reported at least 30 shots were fired from a handgun and a second woman was also shot but suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The Counseling and Psychological Services Office (919-516-4255) and The Office of the Chaplain (919-516-4241) will be available to students, faculty and staff.

There’s a 25,000 dollar reward for information leading to an arrest, and conviction in the deadly shooting, and the person or persons responsible for McAllister’s death.

