Kandi Burruss & Tiny Harris Just Scored A Major Victory From Their TLC Song ‘No Scrubs’

Remember back in 1999 when TLC’s hit song No Scrubs was on the radio ALL the time? Well, it was written by Kandi Burruss and Tiny Harris, formerly of the hit group Xscape.
Fast forward to 2017 when pop artist Ed Sheeran drops his single, Shape Of You. People pointed out the similarities between Sheeran’s single and the hit penned by Kandi and Tiny.
Instead of a drawn out lawsuit, like with the Robin Thicke single Blurred Lines, Kandi and Tiny were added to the songwriting credits for the Ed Sheeran hit record. Kevin Briggs was also added as a songwriter because of his work on the TLC song.
According to Billboard, “The hit Shape Of You has become one of the most dominant No.1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the last 25 years.”
Take a listen to the songs and compare for yourself.
19 Celebrity Foodies You Love
19 Celebrity Foodies You Love
1. Jourdan Dunn1 of 19
2. Kourtney Kardashian2 of 19
3. June AmbroseSource:Instagram 3 of 19
4. Chrissy TeigenSource:Instagram 4 of 19
5. KelisSource:Instagram 5 of 19
6. KelisSource:Instagram 6 of 19
7. OprahSource:Instagram 7 of 19
8. OprahSource:Instagram 8 of 19
9. Ayesha CurrySource:Instagram 9 of 19
10. Ayesha CurrySource:Instagram 10 of 19
11. Tamar BraxtonSource:Instagram 11 of 19
12. Tamar BraxtonSource:Instagram 12 of 19
13. 2 ChainzSource:Instagram 13 of 19
14. 2 ChainzSource:Instagram 14 of 19
15. Tia Mowry-HardrictSource:Instagram 15 of 19
16. Tia Mowry-HardrictSource:Instagram 16 of 19
17. Angela SimmonsSource:Instagram 17 of 19
18. Angela SimmonsSource:Instagram 18 of 19
19. John LegendSource:Instagram 19 of 19
Follow Karen Clark on Social Media
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark