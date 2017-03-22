Kandi Burruss & Tiny Harris Just Scored A Major Victory From Their TLC Song ‘No Scrubs’

Remember back in 1999 when TLC’s hit song No Scrubs was on the radio ALL the time? Well, it was written by Kandi Burruss and Tiny Harris, formerly of the hit group Xscape.

Fast forward to 2017 when pop artist Ed Sheeran drops his single, Shape Of You. People pointed out the similarities between Sheeran’s single and the hit penned by Kandi and Tiny.

Instead of a drawn out lawsuit, like with the Robin Thicke single Blurred Lines, Kandi and Tiny were added to the songwriting credits for the Ed Sheeran hit record. Kevin Briggs was also added as a songwriter because of his work on the TLC song.

According to Billboard, “The hit Shape Of You has become one of the most dominant No.1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the last 25 years.”

Ayeeee! Ed Sheeran "Shape Of You" Blessed.. @kandi 👑🤑 A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Mar 19, 2017 at 8:09pm PDT

Take a listen to the songs and compare for yourself.

