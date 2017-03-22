Ed Hartwell Now Wants Joint Custody Of Baby With Keshia Knight Pulliam

Remember when Ed Hartwell didn’t believe that his wife Keshia Knight Pulliam was pregnant with his baby? Well, things have changed and now that he’s been confirmed as the father, Hartwell wants joint custody.
HOWEVER…
Keshia Knight Pulliam doesn’t seem to want her estranged hubby near 2-month-old Ella Grace. She says that he tried to trigger a miscarriage during her pregnancy. He says the claim isn’t true.
Read More: Keshia Knight Pulliam Claim’s Ed Hartwell Is A Threat To Unborn Baby
Hartwell has submitted a letter to the court from his ex-wife Lisa Wu in his request for joint custody. Wu wrote, “I am never worried about my child when he is with his dad, I know his dad will do everything within his power to love, protect and provide for EJ while he is not with me. I am positive that [Hartwell] will put his daughter’s best interest first as he has shown with my children.”
Hartwell says that he is willing to pay child support.
