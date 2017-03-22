Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

CONGRATS: ‘Power’ Star Naturi Naughton Is Pregnant

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

48th NAACP Image Awards Non-Televised Awards Dinner - Arrivals

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Naturi Naughton and her boyfriend Ben are expecting. The Power star announced her pregnancy on Instagram and shared photos from her maternity shoot with People Magazine.

“I feel like being pregnant and entering this new stage has made me stronger and more excited about life in general,” the actress told the magazine. “Everything seems so much more purposeful.”

Naturi also revealed her Power co-stars are excited about the pregnancy and “keeping it on the low.”

“Omari [Hardwick], who plays my husband, we have kids on the show and he’s like, ‘Now you get to be experiencing motherhood in real life!’ Everyone’s been really supportive,” she said.

As for her pregnancy cravings, Naturi admits she desires spicy foods. “I love kale, I love strawberries and pineapples, but I’m not proud of this … I’ve been eating Cup Noodles. I really want salty, spicy things, and Cup Noodles has been really awesome. I haven’t had one since college!”

Congrats!

RELATED STORIES:

#CouplesWeLove: Naturi Naughton Looks Totally In Love With Her Boo

GET THE LOOK: Naturi Naughton Brings The ‘Power’ Of Style To ‘The Wendy Williams Show’

#CouplesWeLove: Naturi Naughton Looks Totally In Love With Her Boo

10 photos Launch gallery

#CouplesWeLove: Naturi Naughton Looks Totally In Love With Her Boo

Continue reading #CouplesWeLove: Naturi Naughton Looks Totally In Love With Her Boo

#CouplesWeLove: Naturi Naughton Looks Totally In Love With Her Boo

naturi naughton

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
89th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet
We Love The Pics That John Legend &…
 30 mins ago
59th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room
Beyonce Facetimes Teen Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer
 1 hour ago
Keep a Child Alive's 13th Annual Black Ball - Arrivals
Photos: Tasha St. Patrick From ‘Power’ Is Pregnant…
 2 hours ago
Wyclef Jean ‘Wrongly Arrested’ By Los Angeles Police
 2 hours ago
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 2 hours ago
‘Empire’ Recap: Lucious Might Need Security For Cookie
 12 hours ago
Sanaa Lathan And Mack Wilds Have Fun With…
 17 hours ago
Mike Epps’ Ex-Wife Wants $109K Monthly, Says She’s…
 17 hours ago
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Yara Shahidi Means Business On…
 19 hours ago
Watch Sheryl Underwood’s Emotional Recount Of Her Rape Ordeal
 19 hours ago
T.I. And Safaree Exchange Disses At ‘Hip Hop…
 20 hours ago
Comedienne Luenell Makes History With Penthouse Magazine
 20 hours ago
Fantasia Is Recreating The Standards In This White Dress
 22 hours ago
FINDING DORY Advance Screening Hosted by Keshia Knight Pulliam & Kamp Kizzy at AMC Phipps Plaza
Ed Hartwell Now Wants Joint Custody Of Baby…
 23 hours ago
Photos