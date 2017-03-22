Pittsburgh Opera Debuts Story Of Negro Leagues Baseball Star Josh Gibson

An opera about Negro Leagues superstar baseball player Josh Gibson is slated to premiere April 29 in Pittsburgh, the Washington Post reports.

Coming to Pittsburgh on April 29, World Premiere of "The Summer King", an opera on #NegroLeagues great, Josh Gibson pic.twitter.com/sy6pyK0LzZ — Danny Torres (@DannyT21) February 14, 2016

Pittsburgh Opera’s general director, Christopher Hahn, understands why the opera, “The Summer King,” about a baseball player raises eyebrows. But he told the Associated Press that opera is an effective genre to share Gibson’s story because it allow people “to sing about emotions and aspirations and fears.”

Community events scheduled in advance of opera honoring Pittsburgh Negro League legend Josh Gibson https://t.co/g40pclZ5Zw pic.twitter.com/DHVHSrfXBL — Pittsburgh CityPaper (@PGHCityPaper) February 25, 2017

Often compared to New York Yankee’s slugger Babe Ruth, Gibson was one of the first three Negro Leagues players inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Gibson, who led the Black league in home runs three times, played for two Pittsburgh teams.

Daniel Sonenberg, who composed the opera, told the AP that Gibson is “the story that came before Jackie Robinson.” Gibson was the second-highest paid player in the Black league, behind pitcher Satchel Paige, and one of the biggest attractions for White major league team owners who wanted to integrate baseball.

“It was Josh who demonstrated it was competitive suicide not to integrate,” Sonenberg explained to the AP.

“Fences,” the recent film starring Denzel Washington, touched on Gibson’s life. The opera will tell the full story, said the hall of famer’s great-grandson, Sean Gibson.

The Summer King premieres in Pittsburgh April 29. The opera about Josh Gibson is related to the movie "Fences." https://t.co/EzR48Yyc79 — OperaGene (@douhavethegene) March 22, 2017

Tragically, Gibson died at age 35, likely from a brain aneurysm, just months before Robinson integrated Major League Baseball in 1947.

Sean Gibson told the AP that his great-grandfather is well-known for his amazing baseball skills. “But behind the uniform was a great man who lived through tragedy outside of dealing with racism and playing baseball: His wife died giving birth to their twins,” he stated.

