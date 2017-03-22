Dylann Roof Friend Sentenced For Lying, Failing To Report Emanuel AME Shooting

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Dylann Roof Friend Sentenced For Lying, Failing To Report Emanuel AME Shooting

Joey Meek lied to FBI agents investigating the massacre of nine Black worshipers in Charleston. Hopefully this sentence sends a message to others, Judge says.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Joey Meek, the only person Dylann Roof told about his plot to massacre Black worshipers at Emanuel AME church in Charleston, cried as a judge sentenced him on Tuesday to 27 months in prison for failing to report a crime and lying to investigators, NBC News reports.

Meek, 22, faced 27 to 33 months behind bars. Although giving him the minimum sentence, U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel said he hoped the prosecution and sentencing of Meek would deter others from failing to report a serious crime.

Roof and Meek formed a friendship in middle school but drifted apart in their high school years after Roof relocated. But they reconnected on Facebook months before the shooting.

The convicted church shooter told Meek about his plan on a night when the two friends used drugs and played video games.

Federal prosecutors said Meek lied to the FBI when he denied knowing about Roof’s plot. Meek also stopped a friend from contacting the police after the shooting.

Meek ultimately signed a plea deal in which he admitted to his false statements and failing to report the June 2015 mass shooting. He also agreed to help authorities prosecute Roof, who was sentenced to death for killing nine worshipers.

Gergel said he could only sentence Meek for failing to report Roof after the shooting. The judge explained that federal law does not permit him to punish Meek for not reporting the plot beforehand.

“I’m really, really sorry,” said a tearful Meek at his sentencing, according to the Associated Press. “A lot of beautiful lives were taken.”

Meek’s lawyer, Deborah Barbier, said he sent handwritten letters of apology to the families of each victim.

SOURCE:  NBC News, Associated Press

SEE ALSO:

Dylann Roof Planned To Shoot Up Another Black Church On The Day Of The Emanuel AME Massacre: Report

Dylann Roof Found Guilty

Every Time President Obama Has Addressed A Mass Shooting In His Presidency

13 photos Launch gallery

Every Time President Obama Has Addressed A Mass Shooting In His Presidency

Continue reading Every Time President Obama Has Addressed A Mass Shooting In His Presidency

Every Time President Obama Has Addressed A Mass Shooting In His Presidency

Charleston Church shooting , Dylann Roof , Emanuel AME church , Joey Meek

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
89th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet
We Love The Pics That John Legend &…
 30 mins ago
59th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room
Beyonce Facetimes Teen Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer
 1 hour ago
Keep a Child Alive's 13th Annual Black Ball - Arrivals
Photos: Tasha St. Patrick From ‘Power’ Is Pregnant…
 2 hours ago
Wyclef Jean ‘Wrongly Arrested’ By Los Angeles Police
 2 hours ago
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 2 hours ago
‘Empire’ Recap: Lucious Might Need Security For Cookie
 12 hours ago
Sanaa Lathan And Mack Wilds Have Fun With…
 17 hours ago
Mike Epps’ Ex-Wife Wants $109K Monthly, Says She’s…
 17 hours ago
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Yara Shahidi Means Business On…
 19 hours ago
Watch Sheryl Underwood’s Emotional Recount Of Her Rape Ordeal
 19 hours ago
T.I. And Safaree Exchange Disses At ‘Hip Hop…
 20 hours ago
Comedienne Luenell Makes History With Penthouse Magazine
 20 hours ago
Fantasia Is Recreating The Standards In This White Dress
 22 hours ago
FINDING DORY Advance Screening Hosted by Keshia Knight Pulliam & Kamp Kizzy at AMC Phipps Plaza
Ed Hartwell Now Wants Joint Custody Of Baby…
 23 hours ago
Photos